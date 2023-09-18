Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Deva Shree Ganesha to Mourya Re our ultimate Ganpati playlist to light up your festive mood

Updated on: 18 September,2023 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Shachi Chaturvedi

From traditional bhajans to contemporary fusion tunes, here are our favourite picks to make your playlist more interesting

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Deva Shree Ganesha to Mourya Re our ultimate Ganpati playlist to light up your festive mood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Deva Shree Ganesha to Mourya Re our ultimate Ganpati playlist to light up your festive mood
This Ganpati season, let the rhythm of devotion and celebration unite with electrifying beats that will set your heart and soul on fire. As the majestic idol of Lord Ganesh graces our homes and streets, let us immerse ourselves in the magic of music. From traditional bhajans to contemporary fusion tunes, here are our favourite picks to make your playlist more interesting.


Sadda Dil Vi Tu


'Sadda Dil Vi Tu' is a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', which was released in 2013. The song is a high-energy dance number and is often associated with Lord Ganesha (Ganpati). The lyrics of the song celebrate the spirit of dance and devotion, with a fusion of traditional and contemporary dance styles.


Deva Shree Ganesha

'Deva Shree Ganesha' is a popular Ganpati (Lord Ganesha) song from the movie 'Agneepath', which was released in 2012. The song is sung by Ajay Gogavale and the music is composed by Ajay-Atul, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.  The song celebrates the grandeur and glory of Lord Ganesha and is known for its energetic and devotional feel. It's a song that is cherished by devotees of Lord Ganesha and has become a cultural phenomenon.

Mourya Re

'Mourya Re' is a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'Don', which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The song is a high-energy, celebratory track that plays a pivotal role in the film. The music, lyrics, and choreography of the song capture the essence of the festive atmosphere, with energetic beats, traditional Indian instruments, and vibrant dance moves.

Mera Hi Jalwa

'Mera Hi Jalwa' is a popular song from the 2009 Indian action film 'Wanted', starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia. The song is known for its catchy and energetic music, along with vibrant choreography. It is featured in a festive context, where everyone is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is known for its upbeat tempo and is often played during celebrations and festivals

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya is a popular Bollywood song from the movie 'Judwaa 2', which was released in 2017. The song is a lively and festive number that is typically associated with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a spirited and joyous song that also evokes the feeling of fun and celebration while keeping your devotion intact

varun dhawan Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan ganpati ganesh chaturthi don Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

