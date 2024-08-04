As Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh turns 37 on August 5, we revisit interesting facts and trivia about her personal and professional life

Genelia D'Souza has been a part of the film industry for a long time. Even though, she does not do many films, she has been in the minds of people and is one of the loved celebrities. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about the 'Jaane Tu...ya Jaane Na' star:

Born on August 5, 1987, Genelia D'Souza (now Deshmukh), is a complete 'Mumbai chi porgi' (a Mumbaikar), a Marathi-speaking Christian from North Konkan. (All photos/mid-day archives and Genelia D'Souza's official Instagram account)

Raised in Bandra, Genelia studied at the Apostolic Carmel High School in Bandra and later joined St. Andrew's College in Bandra to pursue her Bachelor's degree in Management Studies.

Genelia D'Souza completed her graduation while shooting for her first film, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003. She shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, whom she married in 2012.

Well, career-wise, Genelia initially thought that an MNC job would suit her, however, destiny had its own plans.

Genelia D'Souza liked sports and studies in college. In fact, you would be surprised to know that she was a state-level athlete, sprinter, and a national level football player.

Genelia did her first modelling assignment at the age of 15 and it wouldn't be wrong to say that films were a by-product of modelling that happened when she was spotted as a bridesmaid at a wedding.

Genelia D'Souza had gained wide attention in a Parker Pen commercial with Amitabh Bachchan before she stepped into the world of Bollywood.

Talking about Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh's fitness secret, if you think the mantra to getting a sexy figure is to slog it out in a gym and follow a strict diet, think again. Genelia's fitness formula is super impressive. In an interview with mid-day, Genelia revealed, 'The idea of exercising in a close and limited area irritates me. I can't exercise in such a condition for a long time. In my house I have only a treadmill and a yoga mat, that's it. I have been an out-and-out sports person during my school and college days. I was an athlete, a state-level basketball and hockey player. I was also a part of the national football team. And so my idea of burning calories is on the playground and not inside a gym.' And Genie doesn't even have to watch what she eats. 'But I love home-cooked food and so I eat everything that is made in my house. There is no special fruit or soup diet prepared for me in the kitchen".