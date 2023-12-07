Have you heard? Mamu meri jaan

Ahead of his film debut, Agastya Nanda's maternal uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan said he would be there to handhold the newcomer whenever he would reach out for help

Agastya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan

With his debut film, The Archies, Agastya Nanda is set to become the third generation-actor of the Bachchan family. His maternal uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan said he would be there to handhold the newcomer whenever he would reach out for help. “All you have to do is reach out and I’ll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies, my dearest Agastya,” Bachchan wrote on social media. Agastya shares the screen with other star-kids, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi.

Don’t be a drama queen

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki was unveiled yesterday, but it has seemingly failed to keep up with the expectations of the audience. Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote: “Boring. Plot has nothing new to offer. Many Punjabi films have already covered such topics.” Another user wrote: “The less I say about the trailer, the better. The Punjabi accent feels forced, the dialogues lack impact.” The film, a drama, follows two successful actioners delivered by Khan in the recent past.

Anti climax?

A video of Sunny Deol roaming around in Juhu in an inebriated state had caught the attention of social media users. The actor has addressed fans’ queries claiming that what people see in the video is part of a scene that was being shot for his film that is in under production. “Afwaahon ka safar bas yahin tak,” he shared on social media. The producer of the film in question shared, “It was a scene from our forthcoming film, tentatively titled Safar, for which Sunny paaji was shooting. Request fans to not spread fake news.”

Channelise my inner Bachchan

While talking about becoming the first Indian woman to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, Ektaa Kapoor heaped praise on megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and commended him for acing the “game of relevance”. “My favourite line always has been: When I feel low, I channelise my inner Beyonce. When I feel even lower and low on self-worth, I channelise my inner [Amitabh] Bachchan. He has played the game of relevance so well. To be in an industry for 50-plus years, and be relevant today means so much more,” the producer said.

To new ventures

Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the schedule of her maiden production, Do Patti, in Manali, and shared some images from the shooting of the movie, online. “Manali, you are beautiful! It’s a schedule wrap for #DoPatti!! Cold weather, warm hearts! Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team (sic),” wrote the actor of the film.

Dance with me

Ishaan Khatter, who has been receiving appreciation for his performance in the biographical war film Pippa, recently shared that he would like to dance with Hrithik Roshan. In an ask me anything session held on social media, he said: “[Life would come full circle] for me if I dance with him. My first memories as a dancer are dancing to Ek pal ka jeena, for my mom and brother.” Recently, Roshan praised Khatter’s dancing skills in Pippa.

Bald and beautiful

Boney Kapoor poked fun at himself while sharing an image with veteran writer and lyricist, Javed Akhtar. He wrote in the caption on social media: “Javed saab is 78, and has almost no hair loss . I am 68, and have almost no hair left.” His comments were well received by Akhtar’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi, who took to the comments section to respond to him.