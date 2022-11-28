Have you heard? Akshay, Manushi pair up again

Never mind that Samrat Prithviraj — their maiden collaboration — didn’t set the cash registers ringing, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are teaming up again

Never mind that Samrat Prithviraj — their maiden collaboration — didn’t set the cash registers ringing, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are teaming up again. This time around, they join forces for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), which also stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff. While the makers are yet to finalise the third leading lady, we hear pre-production is underway. Ali has reportedly done a recce in Europe and the Middle East for the action entertainer that will also be filmed in India. Apparently, the makers have blocked about 100-odd days of the principal cast for the extensive shooting schedule. BMCM is slated to go on floors around mid-January as the makers are contemplating releasing it next Christmas.

Delhi ki sardi

Bhumi Pednekar is in Delhi for the second spell of Mere Husband ki Biwi, with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. A marathon schedule of director Mudassar Aziz’s family has previously been completed in London. Bhumi enthuses, “It is great to be back in Delhi after a while, especially during the winters.” She adds, “As a team, we share great chemistry, which will definitely show on screen. I’m also looking forward to indulge in some great Delhi delicacies during this outdoor schedule.”

Reunion times

Thirty-two years after Love released, Salman Khan and Revathy will be seen sharing screen space again. Following reports of her playing a special role in director Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, the two confirmed the same during a recent episode of his reality TV show. Revathy was joined by Kajol for the promotions of their upcoming film, Salaam Venky. While details of her role in Tiger 3 are being kept under wraps, the action thriller, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles, is slated to release next Diwali.

Three heroines finalised!

Even though his last couple of films evoked an underwhelming response in cinemas, Prabhas remains a much-sought after actor. While his Adipurush has been pushed ahead from January to June 2023, he is fast completing Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Meanwhile, his film with director Maruthi is said to go on floors shortly. Said to be a complete entertainer, the movie has three leading ladies opposite Prabhas. After Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, now Riddhi Kumar has been signed on opposite the Darling actor. Interestingly, Riddhi has previously collaborated with Prabhas, in a small role in Radhe Shyam, which starred Pooja Hegde as Prabhas’s leading lady. Since he is reportedly working on a couple of films already, the schedule of Maruthi’s directorial venture will be planned around the lead actor’s dates and comfort. The movie will be shot in India and overseas.

Thespian’s centenary

After a film festival to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Shivendra Singh Dugarpur is now set to celebrate the Dilip Kumar’s 10th birth anniversary (December 11) through his Film Heritage Foundation. Titled Dilip Kumar: Hero of Heroes, the festival will witness the screenings the thespian’s milestone movies like Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982) on December 10 and 11.

Return to direction

About 20 years ago, Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagadish, starring Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Fardeen Khan as the three brothers. It looks like the veteran actor might step behind the camera again. In an interview during the International Film Festival of India recently, he conceded that he “would love to direct” again. “After a long time, a story has come to me,” he shared, adding that his niece is autistic and he has a story about a grandfather and his autistic granddaughter who live together. Revealing that he has a rough structure ready, Anupam reportedly said, “[I will begin filming]once I write the script. We plan to roll by the end of this year or next year.”

Working with friends

Kajol is said to team up with Karan Johar again. They collaborated 12 years ago, for his directorial venture, My Name is Khan (2010). This time around, Kayoze Irani (Boman Irani’s son) will helm the yet-untitled film that also marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kajol plays a pivotal role in the film and has maximum scenes with Ibrahim. Incidentally, she has worked with his father, Saif in films like Yeh Dillagi (1994), Hameshaa (1997) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Romantic anniversary ahead

This Saturday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif complete one year as husband and wife. The two are said to head to the Maldives to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Incidentally, the couple had taken off for a holiday to the beach destination for her birthday in July this year. However, they were also joined by their family and friends for the weekend-long celebrations. However, this time, Vicky and Kat won’t be accompanied by any family members or friends. Instead, they have planned a romantic getaway for their special occasion.

