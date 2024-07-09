Akshaye Khanna, who is known to be picky about his movies, was intrigued by his role and the narrative.

Akshaye joins Ranveer’s mission

It appears that Aditya Dhar’s next is getting bigger in terms of not only its scale, but also its cast. The yet-untitled film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. Latest reports indicate that Aditya has signed on Akshaye Khanna for a pivotal part in the action thriller that is inspired by true events. Akshaye, who is known to be picky about his movies, was intrigued by his role and the narrative. It is now being said that Ranveer essays one of the most important real-life agents since the formation of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing), while Sanju portrays a much-wanted baddie. Aditya has created interesting inter-character dynamics for Ranveer and Akshaye, so their on-screen chemistry will be interesting to see. Arjun and Maddy play key parts in accomplishing the mission led by Ranveer. The filmmaker is set to begin filming overseas in August, after which they will have a long schedule in India. The movie’s date with cinemas will be decided after they finish a major part of the shoot.

Just adlibbing

Manisha Koirala and Rashmika Mandanna were filming a commercial in Navi Mumbai recently. The two actors bonded from the word go, in their maiden collaboration. Incidentally, Manisha worked in several south films over the years and Rashmika has become a familiar face in Bollywood after the success of Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Previously, the Animal actor had praised the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, saying, “I love it when such beautiful women come together to create something so magical,” and tagged Manya in her social media post.

Time for a heist

Over 22 years since his directorial debut, Aankhen (2002), Vipul Amrutlal Shah is making another heist thriller. This time around, he has cast Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah and Abhishek Banerjee in principal roles. The plot and other details of the film, titled Hisaab, are being kept under wraps. Sources claim the narrative has ample twists, driven by intriguing characters who are in turn led by their personal motives. Vipul has written the movie, revolving around a bank robbery, along with Karan Vyas and Himalay Dave. Incidentally, this marks the filmmaker’s fourth collaboration with actor-wife Shefali. Hisaab is Vipul’s second film with Jaideep, who played the antagonist in his production, Commando: One Man Army (2013).

By the law

Bhuvan Bam swung into action after he learnt that a deepfake video, which sees him urging people to invest in tennis through a bookie’s predictions, went viral recently. The actor-content creator has filed a complaint against the deepfake video at the Oshiwara police station. He also issued a statement, saying, “The cops are investigating the matter. It is crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits.”

Getting racy

Kriti Sanon recently became the first Indian actor to attend the British Grand Prix in Silverstone. Sources say the National Award-winning actor had a blast at the Formula 1 event earlier this week. She spent time chatting with the men behind the fastest wheels and getting acquainted with the hottest cars on the racetrack. Buoyed by the theatrical response to her recent releases like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti is gearing up for Do Patti, which also marks her production debut.

It’s a wrap!

Pavail Gulati has completed shooting his portions for the Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer, Deva. Director Rosshan Andrrews’ action drama is the second film after Dobaaraa (2022), in which Pavail plays a police officer. Calling it an exhilarating experience, the actor said, “Playing a cop brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding.” Asserting that he is proud of the film, he added, “The action sequences were intense and required a lot of preparation, but they were also a lot of fun to shoot. Mumbai provided a stunning backdrop for the film, adding to the visual appeal.”

Break-up hues

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped his heart-tugging new single, Reh ja, yesterday. He said, “Heartbreaks bring a deluge of emotions for people going through this overwhelming feeling. I love all the shades of romance and I have always wanted to write more about heartbreaks. It is raw, unfiltered and cathartic.” The actor-singer, who has also written the lyrics and composed the song, added, “Reh ja is my attempt to show the complexity of a break-up, as well as the purity of love and longing when your heart is breaking into a million pieces.”