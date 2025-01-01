Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was spotted arriving for a New Year's party in the city along with his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi

Woh kaun thi?

Despite staying away from the limelight, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, often makes headlines. This time, he sparked speculation by spending New Year’s with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi. A video circulating on social media shows Aryan arriving at a venue in his car, with Larissa seated in the back alongside other friends. Larissa, an actor and model from Brazil, has appeared in films such as Go Goa Gone (2013), Thikka, Next Enti?, and Penthouse. Although neither Aryan nor Larissa have commented on their relationship, their frequent public appearances together fuel the rumours. Curious minds want to know.

Not ready yet

The makers of the Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, fronted by superstar Ajith, have postponed its release due to unavoidable circumstances. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller was initially slated for release during Pongal in 2025. It also stars Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra. Lyca Productions, the banner behind the film, announced the delay on its official X page, stating, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of Vidaamuyarchi is postponed from Pongal. Kindly stay tuned for further updates as the wait will be worth it!” Will it?

Letting bygones be bygones

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have left negativity behind to embrace a year of positivity and growth. Yesterday, Vignesh shared a photo of the two and captioned it, “Where there is love, there is happiness. Happy New Year to all of you! Focus on love, focus on all the good things in life. Keep all the negativity out of focus. [Have] faith in your blessings and being faithful to your conscience not only brings success but also gives a lot of satisfaction and happiness.” The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve in Dubai. Last year was challenging for Nayanthara, who was embroiled in a legal dispute with producer-actor Dhanush over the use of footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. So, is the feud over?

Vivaah on OTT

A still of Bada Naam Karenge; (right) Sooraj Barjatya

Making his debut on OTT with his production Bada Naam Karenge, director-producer Sooraj Barjatya reveals that his upcoming series delves into the beauty of relationships, love, and the strength of family values. Discussing the series, he said, “This series holds a special place in my heart. It is about finding balance amidst life’s changing dynamics, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this heartfelt story with the audience.” The show follows the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, whose arranged marriage takes an unexpected turn when their past resurfaces.