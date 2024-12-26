Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Fact Check Did Ajith groove to Pushpa song Oo Antava at a wedding Heres the truth

Fact Check: Did Ajith groove to Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' at a wedding? Here's the truth

Updated on: 26 December,2024 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A viral video claiming to feature Ajith has been doing the rounds on social media. The video sees a man dancing to the Pushpa song 'Oo Antava'

Fact Check: Did Ajith groove to Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' at a wedding? Here's the truth

Ajith

Listen to this article
Fact Check: Did Ajith groove to Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' at a wedding? Here's the truth
x
00:00

A viral video is doing the rounds on social media that claims Ajith danced to the song 'Oo Antava' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun. A video being shared by several clubs claiming to feature the Tamil superstar is going viral. The video sees a man dressed in black formals, sporting grey hair pulling off energetic moves to the popular song at a wedding sangeet. 





While the man in the image has strikingly similar features to that of actor Ajith, it is not him. The confusion was majorly caused by the hairstyle which is similar to Ajith. The original video in HD quality is available on the Instagram handle of Anusha Wedding Choreography who choreographed the moves of the performance. 

The video was shared in April 2022 and had gone viral back then. The man in the video is the bride's father who brought the floor down with his performance. The video was so viral that it made it to news portals and channels as well back then. 

Ajith attends PV Sindhu wedding

Meanwhile, Ajith was recently seen at the wedding reception of badminton champion PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. The actor was accompanied by his wife Shalini and their kids. Ajith was seen looking fit in a black tuxedo for the occasion. He was also seen on the stage with the newlyweds. He interacted with them, posed and blessed the couple before leaving. The reception in Hyderabad was also attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mrunal Thakur and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Allu Arjun Ajith Kumar Entertainment News Pushpa: The Rule Pushpa: The Rise Regional Cinema News south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK