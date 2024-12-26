A viral video claiming to feature Ajith has been doing the rounds on social media. The video sees a man dancing to the Pushpa song 'Oo Antava'

A viral video is doing the rounds on social media that claims Ajith danced to the song 'Oo Antava' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun. A video being shared by several clubs claiming to feature the Tamil superstar is going viral. The video sees a man dressed in black formals, sporting grey hair pulling off energetic moves to the popular song at a wedding sangeet.

While the man in the image has strikingly similar features to that of actor Ajith, it is not him. The confusion was majorly caused by the hairstyle which is similar to Ajith. The original video in HD quality is available on the Instagram handle of Anusha Wedding Choreography who choreographed the moves of the performance.

The video was shared in April 2022 and had gone viral back then. The man in the video is the bride's father who brought the floor down with his performance. The video was so viral that it made it to news portals and channels as well back then.

Ajith attends PV Sindhu wedding

Meanwhile, Ajith was recently seen at the wedding reception of badminton champion PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. The actor was accompanied by his wife Shalini and their kids. Ajith was seen looking fit in a black tuxedo for the occasion. He was also seen on the stage with the newlyweds. He interacted with them, posed and blessed the couple before leaving. The reception in Hyderabad was also attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mrunal Thakur and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.