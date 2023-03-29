Have you heard? Baat pakki?

Since last week, rumours have been rife about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha being a couple. While the actor has maintained a stoic silence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader — when probed about marriage — said that he will share the news of his wedding as and when it happens

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Baat pakki?

Since last week, rumours have been rife about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha being a couple. While the actor has maintained a stoic silence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader — when probed about marriage — said that he will share the news of his wedding as and when it happens. Amid rumours that the two have had a roka ceremony, Chadha’s AAP colleague Sanjeev Arora has indicated that baat pakki hai. Congratulating them, the Rajya Sabha member tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!” Pari and Raghav were spotted on lunch and dinner outings last week. Incidentally, their friendship goes back to their student days in the UK. She pursued an MBA in Manchester Business School, while he studied at the London School of Economics. Apparently, their common interests led their families to initiate discussion of marriage.

Love in London

For a while now, it has been reported that something is brewing between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. While neither has commented on their rumoured relationship, a glimpse from their dinner date in London has gone viral on social media. The picture has Naga posing with chef Surendar Mohan at the restaurant, Jamawar, in the UK capital, with Sobhita sitting at their table. In June 2022, reports surfaced about the Laal Singh Chaddha actor finding love again, after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. At the time, Sobhita was spotted at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad, and the two looked comfortable in each other’s company.

See you in court

After months of discord, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged-wife Aaliya’s legal wrangle seems to be heading towards a conclusion. Nawaz has filed a defamation suit at the Bombay High Court against her and brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui, seeking R100 crore damages. Yesterday, Aaliya reportedly shared that their legal fight will culminate soon as the divorce proceedings have begun. The actor has apparently reached out to Aaliya for a settlement, but the latter hasn’t responded yet. Interestingly, both have filed for the custody of their children. Aaliya, however, has maintained that the kids wish to stay with her, not Nawaz.

Back from the birthday break

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai with actor-hubby Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha on Monday night. The trio had taken off to London to celebrate Alia’s 30th birthday, along with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Besides soaking in the sights of the UK capital, the actor couple indulged in shopping for their munchkin. Recently, Alia shared pictures on social media, as Ranbir and she walked down the streets of London. She captioned the pictures, “LDN 2023.” On the work front, Ranbir is set to begin the next schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in April.

Making it official

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula made her relationship with beau Rohan Thakkar official on social media. Sharing a picture with Rohan in an infinity pool, with an expansive beach and sunset in the background, she simply wrote, “366.” Her producer-cousin Rhea Kapoor commented: “Cuties.” Sisters Janhvi and Khushi reacted with heart emojis. Earlier, she shared a video story, captioning it, “Last day in paradise.”

Blasting the past

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making waves with her frank speak about needing a break from Bollywood, in a recent interview. During the promotional interactions for her upcoming offerings, Citadel, and Love Again, she admitted to having “a beef with people” and “being pushed into a corner in the industry”. Recalling how she was not being cast in movies, Priyanka shared, “I am not good at playing that game. So, I kind of was tired of the politics, and I said I needed a break.” Talking about foraying into the international arena, she said that starting with music videos gave her an opportunity to explore another part of the world. She added, “It wouldn’t have me craving for the movies I didn’t want to get, but it would require [me] to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling, and I had worked a long time by then, [and] I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.” Priyanka’s international breakthrough came with the series, Quantico, in 2015. Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Double dose of Devgn

This Ram Navami, audiences will have a double dose of Ajay Devgn in cinemas. The actor is attaching the teaser of his next, Maidaan, with Bholaa, which releases in 3D and IMAX tomorrow. Amit R Sharma’s directorial venture not only marks the actor’s first sports drama, but also sees him portray the real-life icon, Syed Abdul Rahim. The actor plays the late football coach who guided the Indian team during its golden era in the game. Also featuring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan is said to be close to Ajay’s heart as it brings the lesser-known story of Indian football to the big screen.

Melodrama, I am back!

It took Jay Bhanushali almost 11 years to return to television with a fiction show. The actor, who has only been seen hosting reality shows over the past decade, has returned with a new daily soap, Hum Rahein Na Hum. Jay is thrilled at viewers’ reaction to the trailer. He enthuses, “I rarely feel so strongly about a show that it gets too hard to let go, and Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum was exactly that. What a perfect way to come back to the small screen after 11 years!” The actor adds, “I am extremely excited to explore my romantic side on screen. That has been on my bucket list for a long time.” The actor’s last daily soap was Kairi — Rishta Khatta Meetha in 2012.