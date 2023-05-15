Have you heard? Case toh banta hai

After a delay of 11 years, the trial against Saif Ali Khan and his two friends for allegedly assaulting a South African businessman and his father-in-law in a Mumbai hotel is set to begin on June 15. The charges include voluntarily causing grievous hurt and common intention, and witnesses have been summoned

Saif Ali Khan

Case toh banta hai

About 11 years since Saif Ali Khan and his two friends — Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi — allegedly assaulted a South African businessman and his father-in-law in a south Mumbai hotel, the trial is set to begin on June 15. Reportedly, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade Court, recently read out charges against the actor and his friends. Moreover, summons were issued to witness for the recording of evidence in the matter. In February 2012, Saif, actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak, and Bilal Amrohi visited a speciality restaurant at the south Mumbai hotel. Apparently, when the SA businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma protested the din made by the actor and his friends, Saif allegedly threatened them and subsequently punched him in the nose, fracturing it. The NRI businessman had also accused the actor and his friends of hitting his father-in-law Raman Patel. On the other hand, Saif maintained that Sharma made provocative statements and used abusive language against the women accompanying him, which led to the ruckus. In a chargesheet filed by the police in December 2012, Saif and his two friends were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Halt the shoot

In the latest development, Roadies 19 judges Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati have reportedly refused to shoot with Prince Narula. Matters came to a head when Prince got into a heated argument with Rhea, and Gautam. Shooting, we hear, was temporarily stalled after Prince was accused of misbehaving with the duo. Hmmm... It certainly seems to be done for promotions, doesn’t it?

Two to scare

One of the first few mainstream Bollywood actors to explore the horror genre in the early 2000s with Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot, Ajay Devgn is returning to the spooky space. This time around, for a supernatural thriller to be helmed by Vikas Bahl. Joining the intense actor in this scary story is R Madhavan, who was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). Ajay is also producing the yet-untitled film with his Drishyam 2 makers, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Pre-production is underway and Vikas is slated to begin filming in June. The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Mussourie and London over the next two months.

Lots in a name

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s rom-com, produced by Karan Johar, has undergone a title change. Initially called Raula, Anand Tiwari’s directorial venture, which also stars Ammy Virk as the third angle of this love triangle, has been renamed Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Incidentally, the title is inspired by the song of Shah Rukh Khan’s Duplicate (1998), which was produced by the late Yash Johar. However, that’s not the only reason for the new title. Reportedly, it is in keeping with the plot, which we will know about as the makers begin the promotional campaign. The quirky romantic comedy is slated to arrive in cinemas on August 25.

Arjun banega Ashwatthama?

After being caught in uncertainty over the past few years, it looks like director Aditya Dhar’s dream project, The Immortal Ashwatthama is back on track. The senior representatives of Jio Studios, which is backing the mythological magnum opus, are said to be talking to Allu Arjun to play the titular role. Apparently, a few meetings between the producers and the stylish star have taken place, and he has evinced interest in the subject. While it is too early to speculate if Aditya’s dream will be fulfilled by Arjun, the production house is said to be optimistic. The actor, who is currently working on Pushpa 2: The Rule with director Sukumar, is also committed to a film each with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit reveals a secret about 'Saajan' song

Boss to be back

Even as nothing is confirmed on Salman Khan’s new big-ticket film, he won’t go missing from our screens. The actor will reportedly be seen again in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Sources claim that the superstar will begin filming for the reality show by the month-end. Incidentally, Salman steps into Karan Johar’s role, as the multi-faceted filmmaker hosted the first edition of the reality show about two years ago. This time around, the show will stream for six weeks. Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Farouqi, Archana Gautam and her brother Gulshan are said to be some of the contestants on the reality show.

On the write track

It looks like the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is heading in the right direction. Never mind that it is coming after over 12 years since the second edition, Don 2: The King is Back (2011). Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that the third part of their action thriller franchise is very much in the works. “Till my partner [Farhan] finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script. All of us are eagerly waiting to see Don,” he said. The two producers, who acquired the rights to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 hit, Don, gave it their own twist with SRK and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer, Don: The Chase Begins Again 2006). Don 3 is slated to begin after Farhan wraps up his next directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi reveals how she is full-on mumma's girl

usechatgpt init success