Have you heard? Evidently, both makkaar

The marketing team of Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' are certainly in overdrive. They roped in Sourav Ganguly for the promotions of the upcoming romantic comedy, cashing in on the rumours that suggest that Kapoor will be playing the former cricketer in his biopic . Kapoor and Ganguly were seen indulging in a game of cricket in Kolkata. That was enough to make netizens believe that the biopic may be on the cards. Whether this is merely a promotional gimmick, or a subtle indication, only time will tell!

Prep like King Khan

Dunki has us excited as it marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. It turns out that working with the superstar has been an equally exciting journey for the filmmaker. In a recent interview, the director said he was blown away by SRK’s dedication. He revealed that before the shoot every day, the actor would send him home-shot videos in which he had performed the scene in 15 different ways. Hirani also praised SRK for his command over the language.

Taarak Mehta actor ties the knot

Sachin Shroff, who plays the titular role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, tied the knot with Chandni in Mumbai over the weekend. The wedding was attended by his co-stars from the popular show — including Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, and Sunayana Fozdar — as well as actor-friends Vahbiz Dorabjee and Niyati Joshi. The actor, who replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the laugh riot last year, was previously married to Juhi Parmar. The former couple share a daughter.

House that, says Sumbul

Imlie actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16, has purchased a new house in Mumbai. Sharing a video on social media, she gave fans a glimpse of her home and asked for design suggestions. While introducing her architect Radhika in the video, she wrote in the caption: “Naya ghar [new house], work in progress, must give your views (sic).” Her industry friends and fans congratulated her on becoming the proud owner of a house at the age of 19.

Let’s talk about pay parity

Zeenat Aman, who recently joined Instagram, took to the photo-sharing app to speak about pay disparity in Hindi cinema. To make her point, the veteran actor shared the footage of an old interview from the shoot of Qurbani, in which she can be seen speaking about how female actors play largely ornamental roles in most Hindi films. Elaborating on the video, she wrote: “In the late ’70s, Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission popped by on the set of Qurbani, where I was rehearsing for Laila O Laila, and snagged himself an interview. It has been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed immensely since. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed though is the gender pay gap.” The senior actor went on to highlight that at the time, she was the highest-paid female actor in Hindi films, but the disparity in the pay-cheque between her and that of her male co-stars was “laughable”.

Small screen calling

What has dominated Subhash Ghai’s 46-year career? Big-screen offerings that were mounted on a grand scale and had larger-than-life characters. Now, it’s the small screen calling the filmmaker. He is foraying into television with Jaanaki, a daily soap with the theme of women empowerment. Ghai will serve as the producer on the project, which will air on Doordarshan from May. The 208-episode show will go on floors soon.