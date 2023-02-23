Have you heard? ‘Ghar mein beizzati,’ say Pak celebs

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly, and Shaan Shahid, among others, have condemned Javed Akhtar’s statement on the Mumbai terror attacks. During his visit to Pakistan last week for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtar spoke about the ties between the two countries

Javed Akhtar

‘Ghar mein beizzati,’ say Pak celebs

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly, and Shaan Shahid, among others, have condemned Javed Akhtar’s statement on the Mumbai terror attacks. During his visit to Pakistan last week for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtar spoke about the ties between the two countries. Apart from other subjects, Akhtar addressed the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and alluded that the perpetrators still roam free in Pakistan. This, he said, justifies the resentment that Indians have. While his statements were lauded by Indians, and audience members, it has left many Pakistani celebrities upset. Addressing those audience members who applauded Akhtar, Aly took to Instagram to share, “There were so many artists in this country that didn’t even have money to afford healthcare during the end of their lives. Where were all of these appreciators of talent then?” Actor Haroon Shahid tweeted, “We as a nation fail to see how we’re being used. To my fellow Pakistanis, please stand up for your country.”

With love

In an interview, Shabana Azmi spilled the beans on select scenes in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Highlighting that she was initially hesitant to shoot romantic scenes with Dharmendra, she said that she decided to give her nod on Johar’s insistence. While establishing Johar’s love for Hindi cinema, she highlighted that their scenes are based on snippets from previous films. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is set to release on July 28.

Backstreet’s back, alright

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, have announced that their DNA World Tour will come to India in May. They will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai, on May 4, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on May 5. This marks their first outing in India in 13 years, and marks 30 years of the band’s existence. The band also recently released the first episode of their new documentary series, Making Of The DNA Tour.

For the love of art

Shubha Mudgal believes good art education programmes must be made available to every school-going student in India. The vocalist believes engaging with various art forms, including music, will make people more sensitive, and help in the development of a more peaceful society. “One of the main benefits of engaging with the arts, including music, is the fact that it makes you a more sensitive human being, and a more sensitised person. Considering the violence and barbarism one sees in society today, it would be a good idea to make arts education available to every school-going student in this country,” Mudgal said.

In support

A day after Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to express anger over the violation of privacy after images of her in her living room were taken without consent, other celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Sushmita Sen, have spoken in her favour. Kapoor wrote, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits. A woman isn’t safe in her own home. Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct. These are people [from] the media [who] we have trusted and shown implicit faith in, believing they are here to do a job, not to make women feel unsafe.” Sharma highlighted that she has previously complained about such behaviour, but to no avail. “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people’s space and privacy. Shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests [to not do so],” she said referring to the said publication.

Marking a decade

A decade since the release of Kai Po Che fans still reminisce about the bond shared by the protagonists. Director Abhishek Kapoor evoked nostalgia when he shared unseen images from the shoot, featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao. “When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts, it gets termed a classic. I had the good fortune to work with three exceptional actors. These boys were dynamite together (sic),” he shared.

In a first

RRR actor Ram Charan, who recently jetted off to the US ahead of the Academy Awards 2023, is expected to appear as a guest on the talk show, Good Morning America. If the conversation occurs, Charan would be the first Telugu celebrity to appear on it. Previously, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned up on the show. Charan’s appearance is linked to RRR’s Oscar nomination.