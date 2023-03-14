Have you heard? Hitting the right notes

Ajay Devgn can truly portray dramatic characters with flair. The actor particularly punches above his weight when it comes to pulling off characters in films that also see him as a director. Ajay’s upcoming adaptation of the 2019 Tamil hit, Kaithi, is a case in point. mid-day caught a dekko of the song, Aadha main aadhi vo, which releases tomorrow

Ajay Devgn and B Praak

Hitting the right notes

Ajay Devgn can truly portray dramatic characters with flair. The actor particularly punches above his weight when it comes to pulling off characters in films that also see him as a director. Ajay’s upcoming adaptation of the 2019 Tamil hit, Kaithi, is a case in point. mid-day caught a dekko of the song, Aadha main aadhi vo, which releases tomorrow. What makes the Ravi Basrur composition unique is B Praak’s rendition. The singer’s high-pitched voice has enhanced the final song, which has been penned by Irshad Kamil. This is an emotional number that aims to tug at the heartstrings. Sources claim that his rendition was appreciated by all the departments involved in the making of the film. The original movie is based on an ex-convict who tries to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. But, his attempts are interrupted due to a drug raid.

From too few, to too many

Sanjay Dutt is said to have committed to producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s Hera Pheri 3. Yes, he joins Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the much-anticipated comic caper. Incidentally, the news was broken by Suniel, who shared in a recent interview that Sanju’s comic timing and body language will only enhance the laugh riot. Hera Pheri 3 has been making news for the last few months since Paresh revealed that Kartik Aaryan had been roped in for the movie. However, after plenty of back and forth, Akki agreed to reunite with Suniel and Paresh.

Sibling revelry

Over nine years since Koffee with Karan season 4 (2013), cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are getting together on a chat show. This time around, it will be for the fourth season of her show, What Women Want. A glimpse of the upcoming episode sees Bebo prodding Ranbir about his wife, Alia Bhatt. She asks him about the moment when he realised he was “ready for dal-chawal”, alluding to his dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He replies saying, “I think I am a good husband.” Later, while referring to his latest release, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, she discusses if he has been deceitful in his relationships. “You know everything, na?” he counters. Sadly, this sibling revelry is yet to be explored on the big screen.

Prem again

After considerable thought, Salman Khan has finalised his first film for 2024. Even as he is gearing up for his Eid offering, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor-producer has agreed to lead Sooraj Barjatya’s next, tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. The family drama marks the fifth collaboration of the actor and the filmmaker, who began their association with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Reportedly, the duo is keen to begin filming in November this year, after Salman’s Tiger 3 releases in Diwali. He and Sooraj are planning to release the movie next Diwali. The filmmaker is slated to finalise the leading lady and the rest of the cast in the coming months. Meanwhile, Salman is also considering Aamir Khan’s offer, Champions, the Hindi version of the Spanish sports drama, Campeones. Whichever project he chooses will be his Eid 2024 release.

Rooting for DP

Kangana Ranaut lauded Deepika Padukone’s presentation at the 95th Oscars. Praising the latter’s beauty, the former wrote, “Not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (sic).”

Missing mom

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, whose mother Snehalata passed away on Sunday, shared her grief. Along with a picture with her mother, the actor wrote, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly, but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories.”