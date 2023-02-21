Have you heard? Imma starboy!

Ranveer Singh, who is in Utah for his participation in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game in Salt Lake City, shared pictures from his trip, on social media. He shared his fanboy moment as he interacted with LeBron James, and also posted his pictures with Malala Yousafzai, Vin Diesel, Dwyane Wade, and others

Ranveer Singh

Imma starboy!

Ranveer Singh, who is in Utah for his participation in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game in Salt Lake City, shared pictures from his trip, on social media. He shared his fanboy moment as he interacted with LeBron James, and also posted his pictures with Malala Yousafzai, Vin Diesel, Dwyane Wade, and others. “It was overwhelming to meet LeBron. It happened suddenly, and by chance. To exchange energy with, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed special.”

India bows out of BAFTA

India has been left out of the BAFTA race as All That Breathes lost the Best Documentary honour to Navalny. Shaunak Sen’s documentary has been internationally co-produced, and its intricately layered portrait reveals an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose, as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. The film was the only Indian nomination at the BAFTAs this year. The winning title, Navalny, has been directed by Daniel Roher, and revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning and the subsequent investigations.

Still waiting

Bigg Boss 16 participant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was rumoured to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, has reportedly revealed that she is as unaware of her role in the project as the layman. In an interview, the actor alluded that no offer has been made to her as she awaits any sort of confirmation. During her stay in the house, Choudhary was told by host Salman Khan that he had a project for her. There has been no report on her debut film, post that.

Notable gift

Tamil superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie Vaathi released on February 17 and collected more than Rs 20 crore at the box office, gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is in Chennai’s posh Poes Garden area. Actor Subramaniam Siva broke the news on Twitter, stating, “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation.” The actor recently shared screen space with Hollywood biggies like Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans in The Gray Man.

Spill the beans

Ankita Lokhande, whose film, The Last Coffee, released recently, will next be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, with Randeep Hooda. Opening up about her role, the actor said, “I’m playing Yamunabai, Veer Savarkar’s wife. He’s an unsung hero because people don’t know too much about his life. People don’t know what kind of part she played in Veer Savarkar’s life, that’s my journey in the film. I’m playing a role that ages from 16 to 60 years. I got to portray an entire graph and I love such roles. People know that I’m beautiful, and I don’t only want to show my face. People have seen me looking pretty in The Last Coffee, now I want characters where I can perform.”

Prince needs to do a rethink?

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada has failed to garner the desired response at the box office. After opening to R6 crore on Friday, it collected Rs 20.2 crore over three days. Reviews of Rohit Dhawan’s directorial venture, which also marks Aaryan’s debut as producer, have been lacklustre. This follows his last theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which performed exceedingly well at the box office, and claimed to have established Aaryan’s success as a hitmaker. Shehzada, however, appears to dent this perception. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations. The weekend business is below the mark. The big jump/turnaround on Saturday and Sunday, which was expected to improve its prospects, is clearly missing.”

For the good

Ajay Devgn has been spearheading various social-work initiatives across the country under the aegis of his social-work wing, NY Foundations. These initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, paying for medical aid, and providing widows in Punjab a means of livelihood. Devgn’s daughter Nysa, who is keen to work closely in rural areas and also encourage children in primary and secondary schools to get education and recreation benefits, took the initiative to open digital libraries, and distribute books and sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar. The youngster interacted with over 200 students, and was impressed with their inclination towards studies and sports activities. Meanwhile, Devgn will next be seen in Bholaa. Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao also reportedly feature in the film. The film will release in theatres on March 30.