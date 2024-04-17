The makers of Janhvi Kapoor’s next, Ulajh, have locked their date with viewers. The film will release in theatres on July 5

Janhvi Kapoor

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor’s next, Ulajh, have locked their date with viewers. The film will release in theatres on July 5. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the movie, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. “Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals. Ulajh releases in cinemas on July 5,” the production banner posted on Instagram along with the film’s teaser. Ulajh follows a young Indian Foreign Services officer, played by Kapoor, who belongs to a prominent family of patriots and gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf. Kapoor will add this film to her repertoire that boasts of diverse offerings that she has headlined, including the patriotic venture, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and the drama, Mili.

First look of this duo’s next

The trailer for Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond—starring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana—was released yesterday. The web series that decodes modern warfare showcases a war that explores the domain of social media, and digital tactics. Involving covert political moves, the war aims to reshape geopolitics. The fictional drama, inspired by real-life events, promises to include aerial sequences.

No messing around

Shooting for the upcoming spy film War 2 is in full swing, and a picture of Hrithik Roshan from the shoot is doing the rounds on social media. The image shows Roshan dressed up as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, his character in the franchise. He is seen in a black military vest, and looks significantly more muscular than he usually does, suggesting that he underwent a new training regimen to get into the skin of the character. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer, War. The film belongs to the fabled spy-universe, which also includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Roshan also made an appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, which released on Diwali last year. War 2 also stars NTR Jr. Earlier this month, NTR Jr landed in Mumbai to start shooting for the film. Roshan was last seen in Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

Bringing out new work

Rapper Dino James is set to release his debut drill single, Dil lena khel, in collaboration with Def Jam India. Drawing inspiration from the late RD Burman’s classic, James’s number delves deep into the aftermath of a toxic relationship. The musician shares his personal experiences of infidelity, sadism, and emotional manipulation. “It was a huge responsibility to fuse my style into this classic without tampering with the beauty of the original. I took it as a challenge and did my best to create it. I hope my rendition is appreciated and loved by all,” said James.

Alia only Indian actor on this list

Alia Bhatt is in the spotlight once again—this time, for landing a prestigious spot on the TIME 100 Most Influential List 2024. She’s the only Indian actor to make it to the list this year. Bhatt bagged a spot among other figures like Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Elliot Page, and Jeffrey Wright. Apart from Bhatt, other Indians, including World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik and actor-director Dev Patel—also featured on the list that was released yesterday. Bhatt ventured into Hollywood with the movie, Heart of Stone, and made her MET Gala debut last year. She follows in the footsteps of Indian cinema legends like Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli, who have graced the list in previous years.

Celebrating her victory

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia says it is an immense honour that her film, All We Imagine as Light, is part of the Competition section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is the first Indian film in 30 years, and the first film ever by an Indian female director, to be screened under the main segment of the prestigious film gala. The last Indian movie to be screened as part of the Competition section was Shaji N Karun’s Swaham, in 1994. “Being selected in Cannes’ Competition is truly thrilling and humbling, especially considering how much I admire many directors selected in this section, both in the past and present,” Kapadia said.

Bachchan, Rahman to be facilitated

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be awarded to Amitabh Bachchan this year. Since its launch in 2022, the award recognises individuals who make path-breaking contributions to the nation, its people, and society. The first title was awarded to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the second, to Asha Bhosale. This year marks the 82nd Memorial Day of Deenanath Mangeshkar. The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be given to AR Rahman.