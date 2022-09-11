Have you heard? Mother of all ironies!

Karan Johar is set to present a show that tackles nepotism, and reveals the “entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets”
As what may best be termed as the mother of all ironies, Karan Johar is set to present a show that tackles nepotism, and reveals the “entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets”. Titled Showtime, it revolves around life at a production studio, and whether it favours talent or “goes in favour of bloodline”. Emraan Hashmi plays the lead, marking his third collaboration with KJo as producer. They first teamed up for 'Ungli', which also starred Kangana Ranaut, who first stirred the nepotism debate against Karan.
A hatke role for Neelam
After playing herself in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Neelam Kothari Soni will be seen essaying a different character in another web series. The actor will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s 'Made in Heaven 2', where she will share screen space with actor-husband Samir Soni, and good friend Sanjay Kapoor. “I was elated when I heard the script. Zoya’s craft is unmatchable. The fact that I get to share screen space with Samir is absolutely thrilling,” she gushes. Though she declined to reveal anything about her role, she adds that it will be directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.
Naam mein kya rakha hai
Dance with you hitmaker, Jay Sean, revealed that he changed his stage name for the intro of the song, at nth hour. As the track completes 19 years in the market, the Brit singer of Indian descent, whose name is Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, revealed that he had “chosen a totally different stage name before that moment and you’d all be calling me something else”.
Not so iconic, after all
Following the stupendous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is set to begin filming 'Pushpa: The Rule', this month. After director Sukumar’s sequel, the actor was slated to start working on Venu Sriram’s Icon. But, the project has been aborted because Arjun has apparently backed out. Sources attribute his exit to his upcoming line-up and Icon’s storyline. It appears Sriram and Arjun will need a better script to collaborate on.
Sunny set to scare
Sunny Leone has finished shooting for director Yuvan’s Tamil historical horror-comedy, 'Oh My Ghost', which sees her play “a queen-like character”. “There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason. It’s scary in parts, and so funny in others. That’s such a clever combination. It’s hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing,” says Sunny, who also worked with a diction coach to enhance her part.
Triggering social media frenzy
Amid reports of Firoz Nadiadwala reviving 'Hera Pheri', Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty indulged in some social media banter. It began with Suniel wishing his frequent co-star with a video showcasing their photos, against the popular score used in 'Hera Pheri', 'Golmaal hai bhai sab golmaal hai'. Akshay responded by addressing him with his character’s name, stating, “Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le? (sic)” Hopefully, after a few false alarms, Hera Pheri will finally materialise this time.