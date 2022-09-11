Have you heard? Mother of all ironies!

Karan Johar is set to present a show that tackles nepotism, and reveals the “entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets”

Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi

As what may best be termed as the mother of all ironies, Karan Johar is set to present a show that tackles nepotism, and reveals the “entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets”. Titled Showtime, it revolves around life at a production studio, and whether it favours talent or “goes in favour of bloodline”. Emraan Hashmi plays the lead, marking his third collaboration with KJo as producer. They first teamed up for 'Ungli', which also starred Kangana Ranaut, who first stirred the nepotism debate against Karan.

A hatke role for Neelam

After playing herself in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Neelam Kothari Soni will be seen essaying a different character in another web series. The actor will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s 'Made in Heaven 2', where she will share screen space with actor-husband Samir Soni, and good friend Sanjay Kapoor. “I was elated when I heard the script. Zoya’s craft is unmatchable. The fact that I get to share screen space with Samir is absolutely thrilling,” she gushes. Though she declined to reveal anything about her role, she adds that it will be directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Naam mein kya rakha hai

Dance with you hitmaker, Jay Sean, revealed that he changed his stage name for the intro of the song, at nth hour. As the track completes 19 years in the market, the Brit singer of Indian descent, whose name is Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, revealed that he had “chosen a totally different stage name before that moment and you’d all be calling me something else”.

Also Read: Have you heard? Rewriting, renegotiating, and rebudgeting

Not so iconic, after all

Following the stupendous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is set to begin filming 'Pushpa: The Rule', this month. After director Sukumar’s sequel, the actor was slated to start working on Venu Sriram’s Icon. But, the project has been aborted because Arjun has apparently backed out. Sources attribute his exit to his upcoming line-up and Icon’s storyline. It appears Sriram and Arjun will need a better script to collaborate on.

Sunny set to scare

Sunny Leone has finished shooting for director Yuvan’s Tamil historical horror-comedy, 'Oh My Ghost', which sees her play “a queen-like character”. “There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason. It’s scary in parts, and so funny in others. That’s such a clever combination. It’s hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing,” says Sunny, who also worked with a diction coach to enhance her part.

Also Read: Have you heard? Kartik Aaryan calling who?

Triggering social media frenzy

Amid reports of Firoz Nadiadwala reviving 'Hera Pheri', Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty indulged in some social media banter. It began with Suniel wishing his frequent co-star with a video showcasing their photos, against the popular score used in 'Hera Pheri', 'Golmaal hai bhai sab golmaal hai'. Akshay responded by addressing him with his character’s name, stating, “Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le? (sic)” Hopefully, after a few false alarms, Hera Pheri will finally materialise this time.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 9 + 6 Submit Request