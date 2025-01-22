The upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad has prompted officials to establish an uncommonly large security operation. A National Security Guard team and a special forces unit are part of the efforts to secure the event

Coldplay

Krocin, coming soon?

Ektaa R Kapoor appears to have been tight-lipped about a passion project until now. Kapoor, primarily known for weaving tales on the small screen, shared that she is deeply influenced by the subjects of medicine and mythology. “In a few years, I think I will shift to this,” she said about the study of medicine, seemingly in jest. “Today, I am going to share what my favourite thing to do is—astrology and medicine supplements. So I am studying medicine, and that is my favourite topic.” She also gave fans a glimpse of her massive stock of medicines. It is no secret that Kapoor is a firm believer in astrology, having named her serials with the letter ‘K’ for years. But discussion around her love for supplementation appears to be new. Balaji paracetamol coming soon? Krocin, perhaps?

A sky stadium full of stars guards?

The upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad has prompted officials to establish an uncommonly large security operation. A National Security Guard team and a special forces unit are part of the efforts to secure the event, a police official revealed yesterday. Scheduled for January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi stadium—the largest cricket venue in the world—the concert is expected to attract more than one lakh spectators, including dignitaries and VVIPs from around the globe. Given the scale, 3,825 police personnel will be on the ground, confirmed Neeraj Badgujar, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Padmaavat again

Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat (2018) is set to re-release in select cinemas on January 24, offering fans another chance to watch the grand film unfold on the big screen. Also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tale is touted to be based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It chronicles the story of Rani Padmavati (Padukone), a courageous Rajput queen whose beauty had caught the attention of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Singh. His relentless pursuit to conquer her kingdom, and her, led to her performing sati. At the time of its release, the film was appreciated for the performances delivered by the three leading artistes.

More praise



Rajnath Singh (second from left), Akshay Kumar (C) and Veer Pahariya (R) at the screening

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s upcoming patriotic offering, Sky Force, is catching the attention of the men in power in Indian politics. Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended a screening of the film in Delhi, heaped praise on the offering on social media, and commended the team for bringing a pivotal chapter of India’s post-Independence history to life. Sharing pictures from the screening, he wrote, “Joined CDS and three service chiefs at the special screening of Sky Force. The film narrates the story of the Indian Air Force’s bravery, courage, and sacrifice during the 1965 War. I laud the makers of the film for their efforts.”