After shooting at the Athirappilly waterfalls in Kerala, the team of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari will be shooting rest of the film in North India

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Kerala schedule of their upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari. Sidharth shared the update on Instagram, posting a photo with the crew. Reportedly, the movie has a special connection with Mani Ratnam’s cinematic legacy as the makers have shot this film at the Athirappilly waterfalls, the iconic location where the legendary director has shot his films Iruvar (1997) and Guru (2007). The actors will shoot for the remaining parts of the movie in north India.

Act your age

R Madhavan recently shared that his wife, Sarita Birje, feels a bit “overwhelmed” with all the female attention he receives on social media. Hence, she has offered him some words of wisdom and asked him to stop posting so many photos online. The actor also said that she has told him to “act his age.” Maddy, known for his charming on-screen presence, admits that sometimes be thinks that Sarita might feel that he’s “becoming a bit too much,” and acknowledges her concerns, saying, “I think she is right too and wants me to behave in an age-appropriate manner.” The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year.

Mythology on the cards

After the Game Changer debacle, Ram Charan is reportedly in talks with Kill (2024) director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for a mythological epic. According to sources, the film, to be produced by Madhu Mantena, is a big-budget, larger-than-life drama based on Indian mythology. Apparently Nikhil has been working on the script and pre-visualisation is already complete. Ram is expected to make a final decision shortly, and if confirmed, this film may be his next project after RC 16, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Sunny days ahead

Sunny Deol has commenced shooting for Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is currently being shot in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Varun Dhawan shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Deol on social media and wrote, “Sunny days. Hameraa saab ji [our boss] is here.” Deol will reprise his iconic role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. The film, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.