Have you heard? Playing it real

Sid once again plays a soldier, and this time, he fights off terrorists who have hijacked a passenger aircraft. The actor had unveiled the teaser of the movie last year, after they had shot for about 10 days

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna

After last year’s hit, Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with mentor Karan Johar again. The actor, who continues to earn laurels and win awards for his portrayal of the Kargil martyr, Capt. Vikram Batra, kicks off a long schedule of KJo’s production, Yodha, in Manali today. Sid landed in Kulu yesterday for the action thriller that is being helmed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Also starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Yodha is said to be the first aerial action offering from KJo’s production house. The film is reportedly inspired by a true incident of the ’90s. Sid once again plays a soldier, and this time, he fights off terrorists who have hijacked a passenger aircraft. The actor had unveiled the teaser of the movie last year, after they had shot for about 10 days. Initially slated to release this November, the film got delayed due to the pandemic, and will now arrive in cinemas next year.

Collaborating with the Kapoors

It appears that Karan Kundrra is finally making some big moves in Bollywood. He is said to have been signed on for a pivotal part in Anil Kapoor’s next, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill. The yet-untitled film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by her husband Karan Boolani, who previously helmed the sports drama series, Selection Day. Apparently, the first schedule of the movie has already been completed. The narrative reportedly looks at modern family relationships. Interestingly, Karan also plays a key role in Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda-starrer, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, which is slated to release directly on OTT later this year.

Covid-19 delayed family planning

Even as Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are set to have a naming ceremony for their son in the coming days, it is now learnt that the couple were planning to go in the family way in 2020. However, Covid-19 played spoilsport for the duo who tied the knot in 2018 and wanted to wait for two years before having a baby. In a recent interview, the Veere Di Wedding actor revealed that after hearing stories from their friends about having to go through tough times due to the pandemic, they opted to wait. After a year, the couple, who was in Delhi, realised that Covid-19 was not going anywhere. It was on her birthday (June 9) last year that Sonam reportedly told Anand, “I think it is time, and I don’t think we can wait any longer.” The actor, her husband and their families were relieved when all her reports stated everything was fine. Currently busy with motherhood duties, Sonam will next be seen on screen in the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Korean film, Blind.

Revisiting the black-and-white era

The bygone era of Hindi cinema continues to amaze audiences. An exhibition celebrating the black-and-white era of living legends and Bollywood queens is being held at NCPA. Shubha Khote visited for a dekko of the pictures featuring her with icons like Vyjayanthimala, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha, Mumtaz, Saira Banu, Rekha and Suraiya among many others. The veteran actor was accompanied by actor-daughter Bhavana Balsavar as they took a trip down memory lane.

Prabhas bereaved

Sunday morning brought sad tidings for Prabhas as his uncle, veteran actor and former Union Minister, Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away. The two-time Lok Sabha member, who served as a minister of state in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments and was admitted into a private hospital in Hyderabad on August 5. Raju was 83 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Known as the Rebel Star for his unique acting style, he acted in over 180 movies during his 50-year old innings as an actor. Some of his hits during the 1970s and ’80s include films like Krishnaveni, Sati Savitri, Rangoon Rowdy, Dharmaatmudu, and Antima Theerpu. The who’s who of Telugu film industry and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics visited Raju’s residence to pay their last respects to him.

Sunday cycling punctured

Stars, they are just like most common people. Farhan Akhtar is no exception. Yesterday being Sunday, the actor-filmmaker opted to go cycling around the suburbs. However, his plans didn’t pan out as he expected. The cycle ride turned into an autorickshaw ride for the Toofaan actor, who shared a picture of himself with his ride heading back home on three wheels. “Sunday cycle ride cut short because of a punctured tyre… much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement #mumbairocks #pedaljayenge #cycos(sic), he wrote. While Ishaan Khatter couldn’t resist dropping laughing emojis, Farhan’s filmmaker-sister Zoya Akhtar commented, “I love Mumbai.”

