Prabhas’s next fetches a record deal

Though the release of Salaar has been deferred, it hasn’t affected the business prospects of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer. Helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, the action thriller is said to have fetched the makers about R350 crore for the digital, satellite and audio rights. Apparently, the satellite rights for five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam—have been picked up by Star TV for a record price. They have also locked a profitable deal for the streaming rights for all five editions of the film, which have been acquired by Netflix. While the break-up of the three rights is not yet known, industry sources claim that makers of the much-anticipated film have closed the deals at a high price. Salaar, also starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was slated to open in cinemas on September 28. Yesterday, the producers officially stated that its arrival has been deferred. “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances,” the makers said in their statement. Asserting that this decision is made with care as they are committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience, they added, “Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course.”

Don’t target Rahman

AR Rahman has been facing flak on social media for the mismanagement of his September 10 show, Marakkuma Nenjam, in Chennai. Now, the event management firm has claimed full responsibility for the inconveniences caused. The event company’s founder and CEO Hemanth shared a video on social media, saying, “Rahman had nothing to do with the inconveniences, so please don’t attack him. Those who had paid for the tickets and could not attend, the money will be refunded from our side. We will validate, verify and refund the amount soon.”

Aaja nach le

Few weeks ago, Shahid Kapoor completed the talkie portion of his yet-untitled film with Kriti Sanon. Director Amit Joshi is overseeing the post-production of this hatke romcom that features the former as a robotics specialist and the latter as a robot. While the makers are yet to reveal the title and the release date, we hear that Sasha will be shooting a special dance number in the coming days. Considering that the actor is also known for his dancing skills, the makers felt that a peppy and pacy number would help incorporate this facet into his character as well. Reportedly, a huge set has being readied to picturise the groovy track at a Mumbai studio. At this point, it is not known if Kriti will also join him in the dance number.

Taking light

After intense thrillers like Gaslight and Sector 36, Vikrant Massey seems to be taking it easy. He is teaming up with Raashii Khanna for his next. Helmed by debutant director Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury, the yet-untitled film is reportedly a quirky prem kahani set in aamchi Mumbai. The movie went on floors recently. Vikrant and Raashii will be shooting in several real locations across the city. They are expected to wrap it up by November.

Alvida Birbal ji

Satinder Kumar Khosla, best known as Birbal, died on Tuesday evening. He was 84. His daughter Shalini said, “He had undergone brain surgery about a month ago. We had admitted him to the hospital four days ago due to kidney issues. He passed away at the hospital after a cardiac arrest.” Birbal is most remembered for his portrayal of a prisoner with half moustache in Ramesh Sippy’s cult classic, Sholay (1975). While he started his acting career with just one scene in a song in the 1964 film, Raja, the actor got a breakthrough with V Shantaram’s Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti (1967). Since then, he went on to act in over 500 movies across various languages like Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi, besides Hindi.

Sid, Kiara to reunite on screen

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February this year, speculations have been rife about their next project together. They were to team up for a romcom titled Adal Badal, but things didn’t materialise. The couple has now fueled rumours about their next collaboration after they were spotted at a shooting location in the city. It is being said that the secret project is being backed by Karan Johar. Apparently, Sid finalised the script and just like Shershaah, approached his mentor. Seeing potential in the subject, KJo got the project rolling and reportedly played a key role in getting Kiara on board too.

Sai’s Hindi debut opposite Junaid

It appears that Junaid Khan has learnt the art of keeping things under the radar like his actor-filmmaker-father. Aamir Khan’s son, who makes his acting debut with YRF’s Maharaja, is said to have begun prep for his second movie. Reportedly, south star Sai Pallavi has been finalised as his leading lady. Pre-production for the yet-untitled love story, to be helmed by Sunil Panday, is underway. Pallavi, who is gearing up for her Hindi debut, was recently in the news for being in the reckoning for the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayan. There’s no update on the magnum opus yet.