Ranbir is currently filming his next, Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Filmistan Studios. He had taken the day off to shoot his special appearance in Aryan’s series

Aryan Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo for Aryan x 00:00

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut continues to make news. The six-episode series, Stardom, has been talked about ever since its inception. mid-day recently reported about the first-time director kicking off his maiden venture (And the next Khan begins his Bollywood run, June 3). Over the weekend, Ranbir Kapoor shot his cameo for the show at Century Mills, Worli, where a set has been put up for the first schedule. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was also present on the set. He had dropped in to check on Khan Junior and convey his best wishes for his new beginnings. Ranbir is currently filming his next, Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Filmistan Studios. He had taken the day off to shoot his special appearance in Aryan’s series. mid-day also reported that Karan Johar, who has a special role in the show, shot his portions over the first three days. Starring Lakshya Lalwani, the show is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry. To know who else features in Aryan’s debut venture, keep watching this space.

The previous generation

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of weeks ago, reports were rife that Varun Dhawan voiced Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s father Rahi Gambhir in Russo Brother’s thriller series, Citadel. Recently, Samantha confirmed the news, saying that Priyanka’s character Nadia is a child in director-duo Raj-DK’s Indian version of the international action thriller series.

The wrong song

During a recent interaction, Vicky Kaushal shared that actor-wife Katrina Kaif had learnt a Punjabi song to impress him. Since she doesn’t know the language, she ended up picking a track about guns and violence instead of a romantic one. While Vicky couldn’t remember the actual song Kat dedicated to him, he said that it meant ‘mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga’. He recalled telling her, “I’ll feel the romance in it but don’t sing it somewhere else.” He also shared that she has learnt some Punjabi phrases as well. “Ask her, ‘Ki haal chaal?’ You will get, ‘Vadhiya hai’ from Katrina.”

Major memory

Adivi Sesh, who played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major (2022), has kept the bond alive with the 26/11 martyr’s family. On Sunday, the actor spent the film’s first anniversary with the real-life hero’s parents in Bengaluru. Sharing pictures with the Unnikrishnans, he wrote, “Got my darshan with amma and uncle for the first anniversary of Major. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew.”

The ex factor

Talk about past coming into the present. Before her debut Kedarnath (2018) released, Sara Ali Khan was dating Veer Pahariya. Now, the two are reuniting for her next, Sky Force, which is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Veer is making his acting debut in Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur’s maiden directorial venture that stars Akshay Kumar as an IAF pilot. Filming for the action thriller, also featuring Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role, is underway in London. Sara is set to join the shoot soon.

Harsh’s past, Leo’s present

Model-actor Neelam Gill of Indian origin has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. She has been spotted accompanying the Hollywood star on a number of occasions in the recent times. While neither Neelam nor Leo have commented on the relationship, we hear she was dating Harshvarrdhan Kapoor at one point. Yes, the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor was said to be in a relationship with Neelam in the past. It has been a while since they broke up and moved on.

Birthday hues

Aanjjan Srivastav celebrated his 75th birthday recently with his family, and friends from the fraternity. The veteran actor got emotional when a 15-minute documentary on his life and journey was screened. The actor, who shot to fame playing Srinivas Wagle in legendary cartoonist RK Laxman’s Wagle Ki Duniya (1988), credited wife Madhu for the smooth journey and success. He said, “All this would not have been possible without her help.”

Inspiring the south

Hindi filmmakers are known to look southwards for inspiration. Now, for a change, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan’s sleeper hit of 2022, has inspired producer Gnanavel Raja to remake the Bollywood hit in Tamil. While he hasn’t yet finalised the cast and crew, Raja is looking to re-tell the story with a different spin. And to think that the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was a rehash of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993), which also spawned the Tamil remake, Chandramukhi (2005).