Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan

Salman’s swagat

Yesterday, Salman Khan shared the character introduction video of Raveena Tandon from the upcoming film, Patna Shuklla, which revolves around the uncommon journey of Tandon’s character, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. Manav Vij plays her husband in the project that also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, and late actor Satish Kaushik. It has been produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Together for mental health

Gulshan Devaiah and Neha Dhupia are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming web series called Therapy Sherapy, which sheds light on mental health. Devaiah said, “If every family can become a safe space for its members, then a lot of the troubles we have in this world will disappear. People will be happier. This story is about an average middle income family, and it brings to light certain things that I mentioned above.”

New face

Zanai Bhosale, the grand-daughter of veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, has been cast in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Zanai will essay the role of Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale in the theatrical film. The project is directed by Sandeep Singh. Talking about the casting, Singh said, “l feel honoured to be launching Zanai Bhosale, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family lineage and also shares her lineage with the accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar being her [grandaunt], and Asha Bhosle, her [grandmother]. She is a proud Bhosale, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and an ear for music. Few know what a talented dancer and a skilled performer she is.”

Wise or vain?

Amid posts about the 2024 Academy Awards, filmmaker Karan Johar made an appeal to “all event [organisers] with no exception”. “Can you do one red carpet that is just for paparazzi images and devoid of cluttered brands? Stylists, designers, and artistes spend a considerable amount of time on their individual looks and deserve a clutter-free background,” he shared, insisting that his was not a “frivolous ask”.

New date

The romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, will release on April 19 instead of March, the makers shared. The film was originally going to clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s starrer Crew, which releases on March 29, but it will now face off with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr and Mrs Mahi. The movie has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Aamir’s impressed

Aamir Khan, producer of the upcoming period film Lahore 1947, has opened up about casting Sunny Deol’s son Karan in the film. “I am so happy that Karan has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, sincerity, and honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, and done workshops. Javed is a very challenging part,” said the actor. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Internet doing its thing

A social media creator’s video showcasing his take on the narrative of Aayush Sharma’s upcoming offering, Ruslaan, has caught the attention of the actor. Sharma, who was tagged in the post, re-shared it on his account and called the video “next level awesome” and perhaps the “coolest countdown” yet to his film’s teaser. He also asked the creator, Darshan Dabrase, to collaborate with him on Ruslaan. “Let’s work on Ruslaan together,” he wrote. Ruslaan also features Vidya Malvade and Jagapathi Babu.