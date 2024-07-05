A war of words between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Liver Doc on social media has escalated after the actor shared a post making generalised medical recommendations.

Sam in a soup

A war of words between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by The Liver Doc on social media, has escalated after the actor shared a post making generalised medical recommendations. Sharing a picture of herself, she advised people to nebulise “with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water” instead of taking medication for viral infections. Dr Philips responded to Prabhu, who has been battling Myositis, by sharing a post from The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which warns against the use of the chemical. “In a scientifically progressive society, this woman will be put behind bars,” he wrote. Prabhu responded with a long note stating that she arrived at promising treatments after “trial and error”, and that the doctor could have been “kind”. Both fans and celebrities were divided when choosing sides in this debate.

Aditya back behind the mic

Aditya Narayan lent his voice for the track Awargi in the web series, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Musician Nikhil Kamath, who roped in Narayan for the project, shared, “When Aditya arrived for the recording, he was thoroughly prepared. He got every expression in the song right and did a brilliant job with the song. He is a focused and committed professional. He is an extremely versatile singer. When he was a child, he would grasp things quickly. Even now, he has that quality.” The series explores the intricate dynamics between the characters Anushka (played by Jennifer Winget) and Virat (played by Karan Wahi). It also stars Reem Sheikh and Vivan Bhathena.

Bringing Bieber back

In his second visit to India, pop sensation Justin Bieber, who arrived in the city yesterday, will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. Bieber, who last visited India in 2017 for his maiden concert in the country, was seen exiting Mumbai’s Kalina airport with local police officials and his team.

There are reports that Bieber, 30, is being paid $10 million to perform at the event, which will also see stage acts by top international singers, Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey. Bieber is known for hit tracks like Love yourself, Intention, and Peaches.

Rohit’s Hugh fan

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, who will next appear in the upcoming superhero movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, has revealed in an interview alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds that Rohit Sharma is his favourite Indian cricketer.

The actor, who called Sharma “a beast”, shared that he is a cricket fan, and is obsessed with the sport. He also shared that he was glad that India could lift the T20 World Cup trophy. Deadpool & Wolverine, which is produced by Marvel Studios, is set to release in theatres on July 26.

Khan’s king-sized wishes

Shah Rukh Khan joined the league of celebrities lauding team India as the Men in Blue were felicitated at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium on their return from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup. Taking to X, Khan shared his best wishes for the World Cup-winning squad led by Rohit Sharma. “Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride. As Indians, this is such an amazing moment [for us]; to see our boys take us to such great heights! Love you all, my Team India,” he wrote.

Idhar chala, main udhar chala

A day after returning to the city to be part of the parade in which the Indian cricket team was celebrated, Virat Kohli took off, reportedly to London, to be with wife Anushka Sharma and their kids, Akaay and Vamika. His departure invited comments from fans. “Kohli came back from the West Indies, met Modi in Delhi, went to Mumbai, and now he’s headed to London to meet his family. Rest lele thoda, bhai,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Virat bhai ko thakhan nahi hota.” Others were convinced Kohli would only be at ease in the company of his family.

Prepping for a fight

Director Nag Ashwin has announced that the second part of his blockbuster film, Kalki 2898 AD, will feature an epic showdown between Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Nag Ashwin told a media publication, “We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start.” In the film, Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, an immortal from the Indian epic Mahabharata.