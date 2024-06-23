Have you heard? Badhaai ho! 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriages Act at her sea-facing apartment in Bandra the presence of their families and close friends.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now officially married. They solemnised the wedding under the Special Marriages Act at her sea-facing apartment in Bandra the presence of their families and close friends. Shatrughan and Punam Sinha, the Ratnasis (right), Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari and fiancé Siddharth, Aayush Sharma and Saqib Saleem were some of the celebs present for the registration. Earlier in the day, we spotted Zaheer leaving from his house to go to Sona’s. Sharing pictures after the registration, the couple wrote on social media, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.” They concluded their post, saying, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.” The newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian in Bandra for their families and industry friends. Our congratulations to the couple.

In happy space

As an aspiring actor, Abhay Verma often fantasised about having a film in the R100-crore club. It looks like his wish will be fulfilled with Munjya, which has reportedly collected about R80 crore at the domestic box office. When we caught up with the actor at the Mid-Day Showbiz Icons Awards 2024, he admitted likening himself to a child who got what he wished for, he said, “I have been wishing for this milestone for the last 12 years. But if it happens, I don’t know what I will do. I am just very happy right now.” Considering that a crossover between Munjya and Bhediya (2022) has been teased in the Dinesh Vijan production’s end-credits, we asked if Abhay will also have cameo in the upcoming Stree 2. “I hope so! That’s a crossover I would personally like,” he beamed. Not certain if the producer has planned it or not yet, the actor signed off, saying, “But one thing I can guarantee is that there will be a lot more fun than Munjya.”

Never say never

Ranvir Shorey’s participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has come as a surprise to many. Reason being that several years ago, he had said, “I will go to Bigg Boss when I think I want to die. Every year they call me and I ask them to call me next year. Luckily, every year I get some work to sail through the year.” Addressing his long-standing take on the reality show, the Tiger 3 actor said in a recent episode, “I guess it is true what they say—never say never. Here I am, not because I have no work but because life has an interesting way of shaking things up. Sometimes, you just have to embrace the unexpected.”

Yeh dosti…

Yesteryear actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen have been good friends since their heydays. Currently, the golden ladies are on a holiday in Kashmir. They are making the most of their getaway, enjoying the awesome mausam and savouring the delicacies of India’s northern-most state. They have also been sharing glimpses from their vacay on social media. A few days ago, Parekh posted a picture of her relishing a meal with her buddies, saying “With my dear friends Helen ji and Waheeda ji in Srinagar.” Raveena Tandon reacted to her post, saying, “How lovely!” with heart emojis. Over the weekend, the Teesri Manzil actor shared another picture, saying, “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar.” Must say, our golden ladies are certainly cool.

Being mother figure to Ibrahim

During her appearance on mid-day’s Sit with Hitlist, Sara Ali Khan was asked about the dynamics of growing up with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is five years younger than her and is set to make his acting debut with Karan Johar’s production, Sarzameen. “Since we grew up with a single mother, the dynamics were not very sibling-like. I want to apologise to Ibrahim for trying to mother him overtly,” said Sara, admitting that she has been a mother figure to him. When asked whether Ibrahim seeks her advice, the actor said, “He comes to me for advice, but I go to him for advice more often. He is a solid guy. He is more sorted, and mature. I’m academically brighter, but he is really smart.”