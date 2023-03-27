Have you heard? Space out

Have you heard?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making news again. Netizens are certain that Dippy gave her husband the cold shoulder at a recent event by turning him down when he extended his hand towards her. A video of the incident has made its way online and social media users are convinced that there is trouble in these lovers’ paradise. While such tiffs are common between couples, it appears that there may be more to it than meets the eye. A little birdie chirps to say that Ranveer, boisterous as he is, often barges into her meetings with accusations of how her work commitments are eating up into their time together. Apparently, Deepika is not too pleased with his interjections into her workspace, and at times, chides him for his antics. The event apparently followed one such unpleasant interaction between them, and Deepika chose to express her displeasure. Do you believe these accusations hold merit?

Birthday blues

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar turned a year older over the weekend and dedicated his special day to Jacqueline Fernandez. Currently lodged in Tihar Jail for a R200 crore money laundering case, he reportedly penned a letter to the actor, calling her his ‘botta bomma’, which supposedly means a doll. “I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending,” the alleged fraudster is said to have written to Jacqueline. He also wrote that he is standing by her, come what may. The actor, on the other hand, kicked off her new film, Sonu Sood’s Fateh. Jacky visited a gurdwara and also shot a few scenes with the actor-producer.

Special celebrations for Ram

Ram Charan turns a year wiser today. However, celebrations for his 38th birthday began yesterday on the set of his next, with director S Shankar. The actor was welcomed at the venue with a shower of rose petals. Co-star Kiara Advani also cheered as Ram cut the cake and shared it with his colleagues. Tentatively titled RC 15, the action drama, set against the backdrop of contemporary politics, is being readied for a release later this year. The weekend also saw the re-release of Ram’s 2020 film, Orange, which was produced by his uncle Nagababu Konidela. The proceeds from the collections will be donated to his uncle Pavan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party’s fund drive. The special day will culminate with the flagship public event where not only fans, but also actors, directors and producers can arrive as guests.

Making workout fun

Hrithik Roshan sure knows how to make exercising fun for his parents. He indulged in some masti while gymming with mom Pinkie Roshan. Sharing a video from their session, Pinkie wrote, “Mother and son…. We meet all the time, lunches, dinners, movies, holidays, sharing our thoughts with each other…. But the most special time is when we’re sharing time in the gym together (sic).” Duggu’s lady love Saba Azad liked her post, while his cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Awwwww! This is the cutest video ever.”

All set for the cinemas now

In the last few weeks, Ajay Devgn has been working round the clock to complete his upcoming directorial venture, Bholaa. What sets the action drama thriller apart from its source material — director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 hit, Kaithi — is the actor-filmmaker’s take and treatment with 3D and IMAX. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared Ajay’s film with a U/A rating, reportedly in keeping with the extensive action scenes. Devgn recently received an encouraging response for sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the six-minute motorcycle chase that marks one of the highlights of the two hours and 24 minutes long film that also features Tabu as a cop.

Pari’s political moves

Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for her lunch and dinner meetings with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. While the actor hasn’t commented on their relationship, the politician told the paparazzi, “Raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke nahin.” While the two are said to be friends from the time they studied in London, sources claim keeping their common interests in mind, their families initiated discussion on marriage. It is being said that a formal announcement will be made after the roka ceremony, as soon as they lock the date.

Aaja nach le

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is slated to kick off this weekend. What makes it interesting is that the grand opening ceremony marks a return this year after a four-year lull due to the pandemic. And this time around, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in to perform at the gala. We hear Tammy, as her friends call her, has begun prepping since she is particular about everything relating to her act. Rashmika will apparently dance to a medley of her hit numbers, including Saami.