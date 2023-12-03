Have you heard? Sue you!

Kriti Sanon has become a victim of fake news alleging that she is endorsing trading platforms on Koffee with Karan season 8. The actress is pursuing a legal route to tackle this menace

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is mighty miffed these days. Reason: she has become a victim of fake news alleging that she is endorsing trading platforms on Koffee with Karan season 8. The actor, who is in no mood to take such things lightly, is pursuing a legal route to tackle this menace. She issued a statement on her social media yesterday, saying, “These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent.” The actor, who is said to be gracing the couch with Jahnvi Kapoor for an upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, added, “These articles are defamatory and are falsely associating me with the trading platforms. I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show.” She concluded her statement, saying, “I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports.”

Owning Don

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh has been the subject of trolling ever since he was announced as the lead actor of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. “Ek chance toh do,” he said on Karan Johar’s chat show about stepping into the role made iconic by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He was even more forthcoming about his naysayers’ apprehensions while attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah recently. The actor told an international publication, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. So, you will see the very best of me as I will undoubtedly put my best foot forward for Don.”

New twist in Parineeti’s tale

It is known that Parineeti Chopra was initially supposed to play Ranbir Kapoor’s leading lady in Animal. Last March, she opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture before it went on floors. Reason: she was keener on collaborating with Imtiaz Ali on his next, Chamkila. It is the filmmaker’s biopic on the late legendary Punjabi artiste, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit Dosanjh playing the titular role. Recently, Vanga shared that he hadn’t found Pari suitable for the role of Geetanjali during the trial shoots. When the director signed on Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir, Parineeti had maintained that these things happen and it is all a part and parcel of life. “We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you,” she had said back then. Wonder what she has to say about Sandeep’s revelations now.

Bonding with the Kapoors

Charu Shankar, who plays Anil Kapoor’s wife in Animal, had an interesting interaction with him when they began shooting for the action drama. Interestingly, they were first signed on to play a couple in a project over a decade ago. “Anil sir actually remembered having met me 10 years ago when we were meant to do a show together, which came as a huge and most welcome surprise,” exclaims Charu, blown away by Anil’s thoughtfulness. She adds, “He took me under his wing, and along with the writers, we worked together to make our scenes better and more effective, more real, and more effective.” Charu was all praise for her reel-son, Ranbir Kapoor, who also showed her some pictures of his daughter Raha on his mobile as one of the shooting schedules began just days after her birth.

Weather woes

As Joram gears up for a theatrical release, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee can’t help but revisit the journey of its making. Devashish Makhija’s directorial venture first suffered a delay due to the pandemic and then, the team had to brave temperature of 52 degrees, when they began shooting last May in the iron ore mines of Jharkhand, said to be the hottest state of the country. “On the first day, there was a terrible sandstorm. And it was not mud or soil, but it was rusted ferrous oxide. It was an inhabitable atmosphere,” recalls Manoj. He adds, “But we were a determined group. I’m proud of the cast, crew, and also the local production team who put in incredible efforts.”

Kay Kay’s wish

Kay Kay Menon is so thrilled with the response to his miniseries, The Railway Men, that he wishes it was eligible to qualify as India’s entry for the Oscars, which have been celebrating the best in the movies for 95 years. “This show shows the world what we, as a country, faced on that fateful night. It also shows the spirit of selfless Indians who put their lives at risk to save countless people from dying.” He adds, “This series truly deserves to represent India at every global stage and tell people worldwide about our resilience and character in insurmountable danger and grief. The Railway Men is a show that every Indian should be proud of.”

Will she or not?

mid-day had broken the news that the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are looking to begin filming in March 2024 (Ghost of the past returns to haunt, November 28). We also reported that they are keen to get Tabu on board even though her twin characters, Anjulika and Monjulika, die in the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Rumours are rife that Tabu doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for an encore. Sources claim that the actor would prefer to give it some time before she revisits the horror comedy’s universe. It is also being said that she hasn’t been swayed despite the makers promising her a fat paycheck. Guess we will know in the coming weeks if Tabu decides to bite the bait or lets the offer pass.

Living the childhood dream

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has had a good year with Dream Girl 2 crossing the R100-crore mark at the domestic box-office, says he is living his childhood dream of being a big-screen hero. Having grown up being fascinated by the works of stalwarts like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, and superstars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, he admits that his love for movies made him pursue theatre in college. “It pulled me to Mumbai where I tried to make a name, struggled for years, cried in joy when my films worked,” he says. Considering himself fortunate to have created his own space in the movies, Ayushmann adds, “I wouldn’t haven’t survived the city or the industry if my love for the movies wasn’t strong enough in my heart and mind. When I look back, I can’t help but feel grateful that I grew up on cinema and how my parents pushed me to pursue my dream.”