Have you heard? Superhero collaboration

It’s raining superheroes in Bollywood. A while ago, Mukesh Khanna announced that Shaktimaan—India’s first superhero—will be made for the big screen. While several have been in contention for the role, tinsel town is abuzz with rumours that Ranveer Singh will don the red suit for the trilogy and also play his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. Phew! But that’s not all, while there is no confirmation from the Sony Pictures International Productions, who are backing the project, we hear that Marathi filmmaker Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame will be helming the VFX-heavy project.

Work-life balance for Sayani

You can’t curb the heart of an avid traveller. This holds true for Sayani Gupta, who was in Italy to shoot for the next season of Four More Shots Please! But she often took off to soak in the culture and the sights of Rome during breaks. Maintaining a work-life balance is a tricky act, but Sayani aces it. The actor has now taken off to London for another shoot, post which she will be back in the bay to complete the series.

Second time lucky

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule are upping the ante with the Allu Arjun-starrer. Grapevine has it that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play a senior officer in the film. Incidentally, Vijay was roped in to essay the role of officer Bhanwar Singh in the first instalment—that was later played by Fahadh Faasil—but he declined the offer due to date-issues. Guess, director Sukumar was keen to get Vijay on board, irrespective of the role.

It’s a wrap for Alia

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot. While we got a glimpse of her look in the film, it was especially heartwarming to see her bond with Wonder Woman. Alia wrote alongside the pictures, “Heart of Stone—you have my whole heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot, my director Tom Harper. Jamie Dornan, missed you today… and the whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film. But for now… I’m coming home baby (sic).” Gal responded to her post saying, “We miss you already.”

Just ad libbing

Banter between celebrity couples is keeping Instagram scrollers busy. Katrina Kaif and actor-husband Vicky Kaushal recently were engaged in a repartee on social media. Kat reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s bearded avatar for a grooming brand and wrote, “Loving the vibe.” Vicky, who usually sports a bearded look, responded with a thoughtful emoji saying, “Hmmm.” Bas, aur kya? The brand connected with Vicky to offer him ambassadorship. We won’t be surprised if it was all just a gimmick.

A French holiday

Seems like Hrithik Roshan believes in working hard and partying harder! Having wrapped up the Vikram Vedha shoot, Duggu was spotted in the US with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, alongside ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough, and Sonali Bendre. Now, he is on another vacay in France with the girlfriend, Saba Azad. The Rocket Boys actor shared a video on social media from her open car drive. While Duggu was not particularly spotted in the video, the black ring in the finger was a giveaway. Not to forget, Saba recently shared a picture of herself from Paris, clicked by Hrithik!

