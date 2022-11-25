×
Have you heard? The power of one

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next film, 12th Fail, headlined by Vikrant Massey is inspired by the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is, however, not a biography, and is a portrait of the power of one person

Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra


Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to direct and produce his next film, 12th Fail, which will be headlined by Vikrant Massey. The film has been adapted from author Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel of the same name, and is inspired by the real life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is, however, not a biography, and is a portrait of the power of one person. Portions of it have been shot in Delhi.  Chopra said his directorial venture is an homage to bureaucrats of the country. “If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, I will believe I have succeeded.”


Gokhale critical




Hours after reports of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale’s demise hit headlines, friends and family of the actor dismissed the rumour. However, they have confirmed that Gokhale has been on the ventilator, and is critical. In a note addressed to the media outside Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, Gokhale’s wife Vrishali Gokhale shared that he wasn’t responding to treatment as expected.

Richa at it, again

Richa Chadha apologised for her controversial tweet that appeared to ridicule a top army commander. The actor had responded to northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the army is “always ready” for any order from the government on taking back parts of Kashmir that were illegally occupied by Pakistan, and “would give them a befitting reply”. Sharing the commander’s statement, Chadha wrote on Twitter, “Galwan says hi,” while alluding to the 2020 Galwan clashes, which saw several Indian soldiers lose their lives. Her tweet was met with harsh criticism.

Haathi is no saathi

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a show cause notice to the makers of the upcoming Tamil movie, Varisu, for using five elephants without obtaining the mandatory permissions. Acting on a private complaint, the AWBI issued the notice to Hyderabad-based Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. According to the notice, the Board had not received the pre-shoot application. Exhibiting the animals without the permission of the Board is an offense under Section 26 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The Board has directed them to submit a full and comprehensive explanation of the violations within seven days, failing which it would take any action as it may deem proper and necessary.

Celebrations in the Khandaan

On Salim Khan’s 87th birthday, Salman Khan and the entire family reunited for a low-key celebration at home. Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their celebration. The party saw Salman, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and her kids, Ahil and Ayat, in attendance. A scrumptious spread, including chicken biryani and paya curry, appears to have been prepared. Agnihotri shared a bunch of unseen images of the noted writer on his Instagram handle.

Haasan hospitalised

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Chennai. As per a statement from the hospital, the actor was admitted “with mild fever, cough and cold. He is recovering well and will be discharged in a day or two”.  Those close to the actor have reportedly stated his condition is not serious. Haasan is hosting the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil, and is filming the Tamil movie, Indian-2, directed by Shankar.

Lost opportunities

Rakshanda Khan was a prominent name in the telly industry, following her stint in shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, the actor says she lost out on several opportunities. Khan, who is seen in the TV show, Janam Janam Ka Saath, says, “I’ve lost out on roles to people, not necessarily on the basis of talent but also budget. But, I’ve also realised what was meant for me has always come to me, in every sphere of life. Therefore, all I can show in life is gratitude, even for the competition.”

Neha to welcome baby

Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda is all set to embrace motherhood after 10 years of being married to Ayushman Agarwal. The couple announced the news by sharing images from Marda’s maternity photoshoot. Marda, 35, had reportedly told a publication that she had the desire to become a mother since the age of 30. 

Will Freddy prove to be a gamechanging performance in Kartik Aaryan`s career?

