Have you heard? History is testimony to the fact that fame has rarely come without its share of criticism. For Animal actor Triptii Dimri, however, this share certainly appears to be skewed

Tripti Dimri

National crush to national punching bag?

ADVERTISEMENT

History is testimony to the fact that fame has rarely come without its share of criticism. For Animal actor Triptii Dimri, however, this share certainly appears to be skewed. The actor, who finds herself courting a new controversy each day, has invited trouble yet again after she failed to turn up at a Jaipur event that she was apparently paid to attend. However, a statement issued on behalf of Dimri—who is currently on a promotional spree for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video—presents a different tale. “[She] honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events related to the film. Notably, she did not commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. No additional payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities,” the statement read. It is suggested that Dimri received a deal of R5.5 lakh for the event. In a video that was widely circulated, at the event, Dimrii’s poster was defaced by upset attendees.

Appealing to their fans

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt urged citizens to actively participate in the Swachh Bharat campaign as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of the cleanliness initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign in 2014 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who put great emphasis on cleanliness. Saif and Kareena addressed their fans in a joint video message shared online.

Health update

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has shared that the actor is recuperating after having injured himself on Tuesday and is expected to soon be discharged from the city hospital he is admitted to. “I think, tomorrow or the day after, he will get discharged. With the blessings of all the fans, he has completely recovered. He has many fans. We are praying for him everywhere—in temples, and dargahs. I would like to tell his fans not to panic. After a few months, he will start dancing again,” she shared. Govinda reportedly misfired his gun on Tuesday and suffered a bullet injury in his leg in the process.

More than words

Naveen Kasturia may well be celebrated for his acting chops, however, the actor, who will be seen as an author in the second season of Mithya, once opined that it was writing that would earn him fame. Kasturia shared, “I play an aspiring author. It’s a role that resonates with my own journey in many ways. When I first came to Mumbai, I thought writing would be my entry into the film industry. I believe that my passion for reading and storytelling helps me enrich my performance, allowing me to connect deeply with the character.”

Walk of pride

Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat event on Tuesday. The show, curated by Malhotra, was touted to be a celebration of Seva, Sahas, Sanskriti (Service, Courage, Heritage), the essence of Bharat, and was part of a 15-day celebration from September 17 (PM Narendra Modi’s birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary). Cancer crusaders Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, along with actor Hina Khan, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp too.

Special film

Yesterday marked 10 years since the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s political crime thriller, Haider, which featured Tabu along with Shahid Kapoor. Tabu took to Instagram to share a video featuring moments from the film, which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor. “A decade of all that followed. Thank you,” she wrote, expressing gratitude to the cast and the makers. Touted as the modern-day adaptation of Hamlet, the film was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995.

All is not well

Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve’s recent post appears to favour speculations of a rift between the makers of the critically acclaimed film and him. Barve, who has stepped away from directorial duties for the next edition, issued a note of caution to first-time filmmakers. “Be cautious when making your first film. In Bollywood, intellectual property rights and first-timer’s fees are often treated as a joke in the studio’s legal contracts. Many struggling artistes, desperate to get their projects off the ground, fail to grasp the seriousness of these issues. Some can’t even afford a lawyer to help them understand the terms. Please be protective of your intellectual property rights before signing any contracts in the future,” Barve wrote in his post. The sequel was announced by the film’s lead actor and producer, Sohum Shah. Released in 2018, Tumbbad marked Barve’s debut.

Reason behind Sam’s divorce?

Telangana’s Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, was responsible for the separation of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The minister apparently told media persons that Rao’s actions led to many female actors leaving the industry and marrying early. The Congress leader suspects that the BRS leader was behind a recent offensive post against her. “These BRS leaders are worse than animals, trolling women without any decency,” she reportedly said.