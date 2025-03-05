A sequel to Abhishek Chaubey’s hard-hitting crime drama Udta Punjab (2016) is reportedly in the works. We have heard that producer Ektaa R Kapoor is backing the projec

Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? Udta Punjab sequel in the works; Siddhant and Ananya's new project x 00:00

Who’s flying high?

ADVERTISEMENT

A sequel to Abhishek Chaubey’s hard-hitting crime drama Udta Punjab (2016) is reportedly in the works. We have heard that producer Ektaa R Kapoor is backing the project, and Aakash Kaushik, known for writing comedies like Housefull 4 (2019) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), has been roped in to write and direct the film. Reportedly, the project is currently in the writing phase.

The sequel will apparently feature a new storyline, with Punjab’s drug crisis being the only connection to the original. Shahid Kapoor, who starred in the first film, may reprise his role. According to sources, Ektaa is “keen” on signing him for the film, but will approach him only after the script is “finalised”. Production on the film is slated to begin next year.

Please cast me

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up that he struggles to find work and often messages casting directors for opportunities. In an interview, he said, “It is my duty to remind them that I exist.” Neil is the cousin of one of the most sought after casting directors, Shanoo Sharma, when asked if he tried asking her for work, he said that he couldn’t as he didn’t want to ask for favours, and that he has “made peace with the struggle.” The actor was last seen in Hisaab Barabar (2024).

Reuniting on set



Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in a leaked image

After sharing steamy chemistry in Gehraiyaan (2022), Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are seemingly collaborating on a new project. They were recently spotted shooting together on a stunning beach location, surrounded by cameras and crew. It is reportedly a coming-of-age story. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Apart from this, Siddhant is working on Dhadak 2, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, and Ananya is gearing up for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Kesari Chapter 2.