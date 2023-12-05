Have you heard? Vanga, again

Lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire has strongly criticised the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal—directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga—over its treatment of women

Lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire, who is known for his work in Barfi, and Parineeta, has strongly criticised the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal—directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga—over its treatment of women. Listing several female-centric films, he wrote, “There are many such films in Hindustani cinema which taught me how to respect a woman, her rights and her autonomy. But today after watching the movie Animal, I felt pity for the women of today’s generation. Today again a new man has been prepared for you, who is more scary, who does not respect you at all and who aims to subdue you and suppress you, and feels that it is his objective as a man to feel proud of doing these things.” Criticising the response of the film’s female fans, he added, “The girls were sitting in that cinema hall and applauding when [the actress] was being beaten. I, in my mind, paid homage to the idea of equality.”

Meet Patty

Hrithik Roshan has unveiled his character’s look and name in his upcoming film, Fighter. The actor will be portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his call sign, Patty. The character belongs to the Air Dragons unit of fighter pilots in the film. Roshan took to his social media account to share the first look. Fighter, which has been helmed by director Siddharth Anand—who has collaborated with Roshan on War and Bang Bang—traces the journey of Roshan’s Patty as he becomes the best fighter pilot in India. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

Another first

Deepika Padukone attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California. She is the first Indian star to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala. The actor shared an image from the event on Instagram. The Academy Museum Gala is the world’s second-largest stage event after the Oscars, which are organised by the same board. Padukone made history earlier this year when she took the stage at the Oscars to present the Indian music act. She introduced the song Naatu naatu from RRR. The song also won the Oscar for Best Song at the ceremony earlier this year.

Yet another generation on KBC

Amitabh Bachchan and his grandson will feature in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the reality game show hosted by the megastar. The development comes in the wake of Amitabh’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s acting debut. Nanda will feature on screen with Amitabh for the first time, and will chat with him on the game show, along

with other cast members of The Archies. In the past, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shweta, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan, have appeared in episodes of the show during special occasions, like Amitabh’s birthday.

All mine

Ankita Lokhande walked down memory lane and spoke about being jealous of her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s partner when he participated in a dance reality show. Talking about his dancing partner, she said, “She was a very good dancer. One day while dancing, she jumped on him. I was [taken aback]. I was very possessive. I used to get angry.”

Fat to fit again

Parineeti Chopra says she put on 15 kilos for her role in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Chamkila, and is now trying to get back to “looking like myself”. “I spent six months singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 kilos. [Now] I live in the gym, [and am] trying to get back to looking like myself again,” she wrote. Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Chamkila is based on the life of music star Amar Singh Chamkila. Chopra plays his wife and singing partner, Amarjot.

Mommy cool

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is voicing the iconic superhero Black Widow in Marvel’s podcast series, Wastelanders: Black Widow, spoke of attempting to impress her kids with her new task. Talking about her sons’ reception of her new role, she says, “Jeh is still young, but who knows, Taimur will probably be more critical than any critic out there! Kids today have an impressive understanding of what’s cool and what’s not. If I manage to pass the coolness test with this series, I’ll consider it a parenting win!”