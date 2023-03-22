Have you heard? Yes, no, maybe? 

Uh oh, it looks like audiences will have to wait longer to see Aamir Khan and Salman Khan collaborate again. Nearly 29 years after their cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, the two were to team up for Champions, Aamir’s next production. Initially, the actor was to lead the film, but he opted out so that he could spend quality time with family

Uh oh, it looks like audiences will have to wait longer to see Aamir Khan and Salman Khan collaborate again. Nearly 29 years after their cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, the two were to team up for Champions, Aamir’s next production. Initially, the actor was to lead the film, but he opted out so that he could spend quality time with family. Fully aware of the potential of director RS Prasanna’s adaptation of the 2019 Spanish film, Campeones, Aamir then offered the movie to his Khan dost as he felt that Salman would fit the bill. When the Dabangg Khan saw the Spanish original recently, he had certain reservations and suggested some changes to the Hindi adaptation. However, we hear that Aamir and Prasanna are not fully convinced about the alterations. Although Salman hasn’t declined the film, recent developments indicate that getting him on board won’t be easy.

Keerthy, the golden girl

Keerthy Suresh, who is gearing up for the release of Dasara, co-starring Nani, had lined up a big surprise for the Telugu film’s crew. It is heard that the National Award-winning actor gifted gold coins to the unit members on the last day of the shoot. An insider shares that Keerthy got emotional as they were set to wrap up the filming, and wanted to give a parting gift to the team to mark their special bond. So, the actor presented a 10 gm gold coin to each of the 130-member team. “Keerthy spent around R70 lakh in gifting the Dasara crew,” adds the source. That’s what we call a heart of gold.

Khan-daan under duress

Talking of Salman Khan, it is known that his security has been beefed up in the wake of the e-mail threats that the police have reportedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi. While the cops are ensuring that fans don’t crowd outside his Bandra residence, the actor is maintaining a calm composure. Sources claim that it is because Salman doesn’t want his family, particularly father Salim Khan, to get worried about the situation. An informer reveals, “The unspoken rule in the Khan-daan is that no one shows any signs of any apprehension. Even Salim saab seems to be keeping cool, but the family knows that he has been having sleepless nights ever since the threat.” It is being said that keeping the latest developments in mind, Salman has avoided stepping out, save for any work related to his upcoming Eid offering, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Birthday blessings

Rani Mukerji turned a year wiser yesterday. However, her 45th birthday celebrations began on Monday afternoon, when the actor cut a scrumptious chocolate cake with the paparazzi. Rani is overwhelmed by the response her latest release, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, is garnering from the audience. On her special day, the actor headed to Assam to seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple. The birthday girl looked resplendent in a red-and-pink ethnic suit and oversized shades.

Rights fight

Even as the principal shoot of Hera Pheri 3 is yet to begin, the comic caper has landed in legal wrangle. T-Series, the music label and production house led by Bhushan Kumar, has reportedly issued a notice claiming that it holds the visual and audio rights to every song in the franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. “Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series) is the sole and absolute owner of copyright in relation to the music and audio visual songs i.e. master sound recordings, literary works and musical works embodied in the sound recordings, and audio visuals of all the songs for entire world in perpetuity for exploitation on all modes, media and formats in the Hindi language film currently untitled, to be released as a franchise of Hera Pheri films.” The notice also states that the music and audio-visual song rights were assigned by producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s Base Industries Group to T-Series.

Action-filled cameo

Yesterday, Sanjay Dutt began filming his cameo for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. It may be a brief role, but we hear it is packed with high-octane action that will create fireworks on screen. Aided by a good dose of drama, Sanju’s role is said to be critical to the narrative. He is expected to wrap up his portions by this weekend. Director Atlee, who makes his Bollywood debut with the SRK-starrer, had reportedly approached Allu Arjun for the role earlier. However, owing to his prior commitments to Pushpa: The Rule, the south star could not allot dates to the project. This made Atlee turn to Sanju, who has become a sought-after name in the south after his portrayal of the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. On Sunday, he returned from the Kashmir schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo with Thalapathy Vijay.

New werewolf in town

Kamya Panjabi, who plays Nandini in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, is excited about the twist in the show. The upcoming episodes of the fantasy drama, which sees her play a werewolf for the first time, will explore her character’s back-story. Upbeat about the development, she said, “The fantasy genre is exciting for me as an actor. I’m looking forward to sinking my teeth into the role.”

A good change

Almost two months after she took a break from Kumkum Bhagya, Tina Philip is back on the show. While the actor played a negative role earlier, her character will now be seen turning positive. This change comes after the series underwent a time leap in January. Stating that she missed shooting with her Kumkum Bhagya team, Tina says, “However, this time around, Rhea is not the same person she was. She has become a much nicer person. Playing the same character differently is a pleasant change.”