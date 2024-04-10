Richa Chadha, who plays Lajjo, a courtesan in 'Heeramandi' said the series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali could be India's 'Squid Game' or 'Narcos'.

Richa Chadha Pic/Instagram

The much-awaited trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' was unveiled Tuesday. Richa Chadha, who plays the role of Lajjo a courtesan, was also present at the launch in New Delhi. She claimed the series would become India’s ‘Narcos’ or ‘Squid Game’.

Praising Bhansali, Richa said, "I feel this show truly has the potential to travel outside India because in a sense, if you Google Bollywood extravaganza, the first thing that pops up is the creator of the show - Sanjay Leela Bhansali. So, I think it would be a great offering from India to the world. Shows like ‘Narcos’ or ‘Squid Game’, they come from Mexico and Korea. I think it is going to be one of those that travels, and it would be a great offering from India or the Indian subcontinent to the world.”

About Squid Game

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. Created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win prize money.

About Narcos

The drug cartel drama saw the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the early 1980s, and the efforts of a DEA agent Kiki Camarena (played by Michael Pena) to bring it down.

About Heeramandi

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

While talking about the trailer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey. In Netflix, we found the ideal partner--- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable."

The series, which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha in pivotal roles.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is scheduled to be out on May 1.

(With inputs from ANI)