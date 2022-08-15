Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hemaa Singh Nawaz could do justice to Babuji

Hemaa Singh: Nawaz could do justice to Babuji

Updated on: 15 August,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

On Kanhaiyalal’s 40th death anniversary, daughter discusses following up the upcoming docu with a biopic on the iconic baddie

Hemaa Singh: Nawaz could do justice to Babuji

Nawazuddin Siddiqui


In April 2021, mid-day had reported that Kanhaiyalal’s daughter Hemaa Singh was making a documentary on the late actor, who had become a popular villain in Hindi cinema between the ’50s and ’60s, most prominently as Sukhi Lala in Mother India (Big B, Dharmendraji have paid tribute to dad, Apr 7). On his 40th death anniversary yesterday, Singh said that the documentary — that sees Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, and many more paying tribute to her father — is in the final stages of being acquired by an OTT platform. Now, to offer a complete retelling of his contribution to cinema, Singh is writing a biography that she hopes to adapt into a biopic. 


Kanhaiyalal and Hemaa Singh
Kanhaiyalal and Hemaa Singh

“In the documentary, we could only depict his life on the silver screen. My biography will give a lot of insight into the man behind the actor. It will showcase him as a family man, a benefactor who helped his relatives and the needy,” she says. While the documentary has been helmed by Pawan Kumar, Singh will wield the directorial baton for the biopic. “Through the biopic, people will know about his love for writing and theatre, how he loved food, and was a champion of Marathi cinema. When he came to Mumbai, he didn’t want to become an actor.” On her wish list to play Kanhaiyalal on screen are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra. “I think Nawaz could do justice to Babuji. That said, there are many fine actors out there. I’d love to cast a top star,” she says.


Also Read: Nupur Sanon starts dubbing for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Noorani Chehra'

nawazuddin siddiqui amitabh bachchan dharmendra salim khan javed akhtar naseeruddin shah bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK