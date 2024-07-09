Breaking News
How Kalki Koechlin lost her luggage en route to France for shoot of Her Song

Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

For the first three days of filming, Kalki had to rely on the kindness of her co-actor, Elea Clair, as she borrowed her clothes to get by.

Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who has started shooting for her next project, 'Her Song', lost her luggage while en route to the shoot location in France.


A source close to the actress told IANS that for the first three days of filming, Kalki had to rely on the kindness of her co-actor, Elea Clair, as she borrowed her clothes to get by.


The situation was made even more difficult by the weather.


During those initial days, the temperature was a chilly 10 degrees Celsius, and Kalki didn’t have any of her warm clothes. When her luggage finally arrived, the weather underwent a complete shift, soaring to a sunny 30 degrees Celsius, rendering her warm clothes entirely useless.

This is not the first time the actress has found herself in such a predicament -- losing luggage seems to be a recurrent issue during her travels.

Despite these laughable setbacks, Kalki kept her spirits high and her sense of humour intact.

In 'Her Song', Kalki will be seen playing Olivia, a witty American-French writer. With her trademark charm and wit, Kalki is set to bring Olivia to life in a way that only she can.

