Being inspired

Even as Hrithik Roshan is prepping for his cameo with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha, while working on War 2 with Junior NTR, he is planning his slate. The light-eyed superstar, who also has Krrish 4 lined up for production next, is reportedly contemplating an adaption of Will Smith’s I am Legend (2007). Sources claim that Duggu has acquired the rights to adapt the Hollywood post-apocalypto actioner in Hindi and has even got his team to develop it. Interestingly, this is not the first time the Fighter actor is exploring a subject in this space. A few months ago, the Kaabil actor was said to be discussing the idea with Kabir Khan. However, their talks fell through due to creative differences. Duggu has apparently begun discussing the concept with another director, but things are still in the initial stages. For now, only the fourth edition of his superhero franchise looks certain. Produced by his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan and Siddharth Anand, Krrish 4 is set to go on floors next year with Agneepath (2012) director Karan Malhotra at the helm.

Pushing for the pan-India rule

Now that the dust on the Diwali clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has settled, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are getting ready for their promotional blitzkrieg. Director Sukumar is getting ready to unveil the trailer of his Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer on November 15. If things go as per plan, the trailer will be showcased in Patna. Soon afterwards, the movie’s team will embark on a promotional tour to cities like Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Considering the hype and curiosity around Pushpa 2, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the momentum high for its pan-India release on December 5. Trade pandits are already hedging bets on the Allu Arjun-starrer registering the highest opening numbers of the year.

Celebrating 30 years of AAA

Yesterday, Andaz Apna Apna (1994) producer Vinay Kumar Sinha’s children—Namrata, Priti and Amod—launched exclusive merchandise to celebrate 30 years of the cult comedy’s release. From T-shirts and hoodies to notebooks, totebags, posters and more, the collection is created to pay a tribute to director Rajkumar Santoshi’s film starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Excited about the new venture, the Sinha siblings echoed, “From Amar [Aamir] and Prem’s [Salman] mischief to Crime Maaster Gogo’s [Shakti Kapoor] goggles, this collection lets fans wear a piece of cinematic history and keep the fun going!” The Sinhas are also planning to re-release Andaz Apna Apna in cinemas in 2025. The date will be finalised soon.

Packing a paanch

Buoyed by the mammoth success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao has hiked his remuneration. Industry sources claim that he has upped his fee by R5 crore. Raj, who was getting about R7 crore per movie before his recent blockbuster, is now asking for R12 crore to sign up for a film. That’s not all, he is even declining filmmakers who aren’t willing to pay him his revised market price, like Vikas Bahl. The Ganapath director signed on Siddhant Chaturvedi for about one-fourth of Raj’s asking price. An industry insider shared, “For quite a while, Raj remained reasonable about his fee. His current asking price is justified considering the massive success of Stree 2 and is a modest hike, as compared to the R25 crore to R35 crore remuneration being demanded by other actors with smaller hits.”