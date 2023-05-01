In the now-viral video, Hrithik can be seen dancing his heart out with the bride and groom

(Pic courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram, Reddit)

Hrithik Roshan makes fans go gaga as a video of him dancing at a wedding with bride and groom goes viral, watch!

Hrithik Roshan is a marvellous dancer who casts a spell on the audience every time he performs on stage or on the silver screen with his magical moves. The handsome hunk who makes his fans go weak on their knees with his exceptional good looks and undying charm, Hrithik Roshan is unarguably one of the finest dancers Bollywood could have ever asked for.

Roshan who is gearing up for his much-awaited aerial thriller, 'Fighter', is making waves on the internet for all the right reasons. A clip of Hrithik Roshan has surfaced on Reddit, where the star can be seen dancing at a recently held wedding. In the now-viral video, Hrithik can be seen dancing his heart out with the bride and groom.

The video clip which was posted on Reddit by an entertainment page called, Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows the 'Vikram Vedha' star having a gala time with the bride and groom.

Take a look at the video:

The superstar is seen grooving to some of the superhit dance numbers, such as 'Ghungroo' from 'War' and 'Bang Bang' the title track from 'Bang Bang'. In the video, the actor can be seen taking centre stage while the bride, groom and other family members try to follow his steps.

Dressed in a chic all-black ensemble, the 'Greek God' of Bollywood is looking dapper as usual. As Hrithik showed off his moves, he also tagged the groom and asked him to dance alongside him. The bride can also be seen shaking a leg with the actor.

The short clip also gave a glimpse of the crowd, where everyone can be seen going gaga over the 'Kaho Na Pyaar' hai actor and his impromptu dance performance on stage with the bride and groom.

Delighted Hrithik Roshan fans took to the comments section as they reacted to the video. "I only get warm wholesome vibe from Hrithik. And his moves are always natural and smooth," a fan wrote. "If that happened to me I would forget about my husband," joked a fan. "Hrithik is one of the rare actors who don't need background dancers in the dance videos. He is so good they are not needed," said one fan. Another said, "He's just effortless while dancing. Love to watch him dance."

Hrithik who was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. Directed by 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. The movie is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.