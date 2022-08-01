Hrithik Roshan wishes director Siddharth Anand on his birthday

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 02:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Taking to Instagram, the 'Krrish' actor dropped a picture, which he captioned, "Hi man, let's get the ball rolling on the rest of the movies we waiting to make. Enuff! O and happy birthday :) Chal bye"

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/AFP


Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday sent a warm birthday wish to his director Siddharth Anand. Taking to Instagram, the 'Krrish' actor dropped a picture, which he captioned, "Hi man, let's get the ball rolling on the rest of the movies we waiting to make. Enuff! O and happy birthday :) Chal bye."

In the picture, the 'Dhoom 2' actor could be seen standing beside the 'Bang Bang' director with his hand on his shoulder. The 'Krrish 3' actor is all set to collaborate with director Siddharth once again for an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The official release date of 'Fighter' is still awaited. The film marks Hrithik and Siddharth's third on-screen collaboration after their two blockbuster hits 'Bang Bang' in 2014 and 'War' in 2019. Meanwhile, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor will be next seen in 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title.

Siddharth, on the other hand, is currently working on his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023. "It is a very special birthday for me this year as I'm working on one of the most special films of my career, Pathaan. I'm living and breathing Pathaan every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other," Siddharth said.

