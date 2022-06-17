Breaking News
Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passes away

Updated on: 17 June,2022 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The source informed that Padma Rani Om Prakash died on Thursday. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Padma Rani Om Prakash. Picture courtesy/Pinkie Roshan's Instagram account


Actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passed away on June 16 in Mumbai. She was 91. A source close to Hrithik's team confirmed the unfortunate news on June 16, 2022, Thursday. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother which read, "My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude"


 
 
 
 
 
