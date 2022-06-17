Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passes away

The source informed that Padma Rani Om Prakash died on Thursday. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Padma Rani Om Prakash. Picture courtesy/Pinkie Roshan's Instagram account

Actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passed away on June 16 in Mumbai. She was 91. A source close to Hrithik's team confirmed the unfortunate news on June 16, 2022, Thursday. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother which read, "My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude"

Show full article

After learning about the demise of Hrithik's grandmother, social media users paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Sending lots of love to you and your family..may ganpati bappa bless her soul," a netizen commented.

Also Read: Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan shares with fans how his cheat meal looks like

"Om shanti," another one wrote. In another post, Pinkie showed photo frames of her parents kept on a table. "Both are together in harmony and peace my mother, my father..love you both forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

Hrithik's grandmother reportedly died due to age-related ailments.

Also Read: Did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make their relationship official?