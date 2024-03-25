Huma, who turned producer with Double XL, wraps up her second offering Baby Do Die Do; crime comedy set in Mumbai’s underbelly

Actor, author, producer— Huma Qureshi likes juggling multiple roles. While the actor is happy at the positive response to the third season of Maharani, the producer in her has her hands full with Baby Do Die Do. Nachiket Samant’s directorial venture marks Qureshi and actor-brother Saqib Saleem’s second production after Double XL (2022). From what we hear, the film —starring her, Chunky Panday and Sikandar Kher—was wrapped up last month following a start-to-finish schedule in Mumbai.

Chunky Panday and Sikandar Kher star alongside the actor

So, what’s Baby Do Die Do all about? Sources tell us it’s a neo-noir crime comedy set in the underbelly of Mumbai. A source from the creative team reveals, “The film went on floors in December 2023 and principal photography was completed in February. Besides the principal characters, the cast includes Marathi theatre actors as Nachiket is a well-known Marathi director. Baby Do Die Do is a whodunnit set in the underbelly of the metropolis, where each character is grey and has ulterior motives. It’s quirky and smart, along the lines of Huma’s much-loved Monica O My Darling [2022].”

Through her production house, Qureshi wants to bring unheard stories to the fore—ranging from a meaningful film like Double XL that questioned body shaming, to a quirky movie like Baby Do Die Do. “Huma and Saqib were excited when they heard the script, and immediately decided to back it. They loved how it’s a humorous take on everyday characters who find themselves dabbling in crime. The new producers have a content-first approach and this film aligned with their vision. Nachiket, who previously helmed Gachchi [2017] and Comedy Couple [2020], wanted to give it a realistic treatment. So, the movie was shot at real locations across the city, including in south and central Mumbai. Many scenes have been filmed on local trains with real commuters,” adds the source. We hear the producer duo plan to take the film to the big screen before the year-end.