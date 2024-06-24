'I have burned all my Balenciaga clothes': Honey Singh instructs pap to never wear clothes by the brand

Honey Singh was seen interacting with a paparazzo at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception. He asked the pap to not wear clothes by a luxury brand

Honey Singh

Singer Honey Singh was spotted last night at close friend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception. The musician was in high spirits as he interacted with a paparazzo post the party at the venue. Dressed in a blue suit and glasses with golden frame, Honey Singh looked dapper for the party.

In the video, Singh is seen running towards the photographer and inquiring about what he was still doing at the venue while noting that it was 1.30 am in the morning. "What are you doing here wearing a Balenciaga outfit?" he asked adding, "Never wear a Balenciaga outfit. Google the reason behind it. There is a very bad controversy around it. I have burned all my Balenciaga clothes. They are bad people."

Further, when the paparazzo asked Singh if he had drinks at the party, he said, "To be honest, I am very happy today. I haven't drank in 1.5 years. But today, I drank a lot. My mother will yell at me if she sees this video."

He further said, "It is my best friend's wedding, I am so happy. She got the best guy in Zaheer. I met him three years back. He is an awesome guy. And I hope he is going to keep her happy. Nahi toh hum dekh lenge usko".

The Balenciaga scandal:

In November 2022, the brand released their holdiay ad campaign which featured children holding Teddy bears in bondage harnesses and costumes. People took offense upon seeing children in BDSM accessories and immediately took to social media to trend #cancelBalenciaga. Many accused the brand and its creative director, Demna, of condoning pedophilia and child exploitation.

In the immediate aftermath, Balenciaga issued two statements via its Instagram Stories apologizing for the plush bears, which they said “should not have been featured with children in this campaign,” as well as the “unsettling documents” in the separate spring-summer campaign: “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being.” As of November 28, the bears no longer appeared for sale on the company’s website.