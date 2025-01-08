Content creator and dancer Imanvi Esmail is likely to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in director Anurag Basu’s love saga after the film with Triptii Dimri is deferred

Triptii Dimri, Sara Ali Khan, Imanvi Esmail and Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article After Triptii Dimri's exit, Imanvi Esmail likely to join Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's love saga x 00:00

Mid-day had previously reported that Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri had been indefinitely postponed, and director Anurag Basu was set to make a fresh romance saga featuring Aaryan along with a new leading lady (A love drama, indeed, January 14). It appears that the makers’ search has ended in Imanvi Esmail, a content creator who is already working with producer Bhushan Kumar on her debut movie alongside Prabhas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source says that Kumar, the co-producer of the film starring Prabhas, has initiated a discussion with the primary producers to secure permissions to cast Esmail. “Imanvi has signed an agreement stating that she wouldn’t commit to any new film until Prabhas’ movie is released. Bhushan is talking to them to see if she can be cast in Kartik’s film because that will hit the screens after Prabhas’ movie. If the teams are unable to negotiate, the makers may look at other options,” says the insider.

Given that there is no chatter of bad blood between the makers and Dimri, we ask if the Animal (2023) actor was considered for the new film alongside Aaryan. “Triptii is busy for six months with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film, so the makers had to look at other options. Also, the requirement of the film is a fresh face. A lot depends on the look test and the chemistry between the actors. Another big contender for the role is Sara Ali Khan, who Anurag has just worked with in Metro… In Dino. If the conversation with Imanvi falls through, the makers will approach Sara. The final calls on the film’s casting will be taken by the end of this month.”

Imanvi will make her debut with Prabhas in a film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed Sita Ramam (2022). The aspiring actor, who grew up in the USA, credits her mother for introducing her to iconic Bollywood actresses like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Vyjayanthimala, whose classical movements and expressive choreography inspired her to pursue dancing.

Her passion for dance helped her amass an audience of 903K on Instagram and 1.8 million on YouTube. In 2020, her choreography on Ramta jogi (Taal, 1999) went viral, earning her widespread recognition. Another viral hit came in 2023, when her rendition of Tum tum caught the attention of filmmakers. Apart from Prabhas and Esmail, the film also features Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. mid-day reached out to Basu to confirm the developments, but he remained unavailable till press time.