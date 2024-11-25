The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards will be hosted by Vir Das in New York tonight. Here's when and where you can watch the show in India

The International Emmy Awards 2024 will be held in New York tonight. Actor-comedian Vir Das who won an International Emmy for Best Comedy for his special, Vir Das: Landing will be hosting the show. With this, he becomes the first Indian to achieve the feat. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), it celebrates the best TV programmes produced and aired outside the US in 2023.

When and Where to watch the International Emmys

The live show will be aired between 5 pm and 11 pm (EST). It will be held in New York Hilton Midtown, New York city. The audience in India can watch the show from 3:30 am to 9:30 am on November 26. The event will feature over 56 nominees from 21 countries, including India, UK, Australia, France, Brazil, and Argentina.

The awards will be available for streaming worldwide on iemmys.tv.

The nominations are spread across 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series

About India's only nomination at International Emmys 2024

The Indian version of The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, has received a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The series is the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS). The series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both John le Carre’s novel, and the British show of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. It will compete with Les Gouttes de Dieu, The Newsreader—Season 2, and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido—Season 2.

Vir Das on hosting International Emmys

Talking to mid-day.com about hosting the Emmys. the comedian shared, "I’ll write it myself. The jokes will be a mix of things—it will be a few weeks after the American elections, enough things would’ve happened in the world. Plus, there will be many nominees and content makers in the audience whom I want to talk about. I want to get something like this absolutely right,” he shares.