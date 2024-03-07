International Women’s Day 2024: From Zeenat Aman to Dimple Kapadia, yesteryear icons who are back in action

From Zeenat Aman to Dimple Kapadia, yesteryear divas are here for those who seek nostalgia, all while being incredibly loquacious about their life experiences.

When the outrageous gen-z phenomenon takes over, you crave for something original and inspiring. Look no further as our yesteryear divas have taken over social media, inviting those who seek nostalgia, all while being incredibly loquacious about their life experiences.

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices. Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others. However, it was after her Instagram debut in 2023 followed by an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' that brought her back into the spotlight.

Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor returned to the big screen in 2022 with 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Starting her career as a child artiste, she transitioned into playing lead roles and became a popular actress known for her cheerful and relatable persona. While she was often seen in girl-next-door roles, Neetu Singh also showcased her acting range when allowed to play more substantial characters beyond just being the cute arm candy. Some of her remarkable films are 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Yaarana' and many more. She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Saira Banu

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie 'Junglee' opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like 'Padosan' (1968), 'Hera Pheri' (1976), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970). On husband Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary, Saira Banu joined Instagram. The legendary actor left for his heavenly abode on July 7, 2021. He passed away unexpectedly in Mumbai after a protracted illness. He was 98.

Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry. She made her acting comeback with the family drama 'Gulmohar', which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She also graced the chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia who made her acting debut as a teenager in the 1973 romantic movie 'Bobby' starring Rishi Kapoor, has acted in several successful films during her career, including Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller 'Tenet'. She has garnered plaudits for her outstanding performance in the latest web show, 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'. Her noteworthy projects done in recent times include 'A Thursday' and 'Pathaan'. She will next be seen in 'Murder Mubarak'.

Neena Gupta

National-award-winning actor Neena Gupta made a noteworthy comeback to showbiz with 'Badhaai Ho' in 2018. Paving the way for veteran actors to play unconventional roles, Neena led the pack with projects like 'Dial 100', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Lust Stories 2', and 'Panchayat' to name a few.

(With inputs from ANI)