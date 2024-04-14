A viral video that surfaced on social media shows Shah Rukh Khan being escorted by heavy security.

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/X

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata with heavy security on Bengali New Year to cheer for his team KKR

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata ahead of his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) match with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL). The actor was accompanied by his son AbRam, daughter Suhana, and actress Ananya Panday. Interestingly, he made it to the city during 'Poila Boishakh' (Bengali New Year).

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata last night ahead of the game against LSG. He was accompanied by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and AbRam.pic.twitter.com/twgKwFnEKY — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 14, 2024

'Poila Boishakh'

It is observed by Bengalis, who celebrate the occasion with much fervour. To celebrate 'Noboborsho' (New Year), people clean their homes and decorate them to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decked with alpona, a painting made with a mixture of rice and flour. People wear new clothes and go to the temple to seek blessings. This day is also marked by various art and cultural performances. Traditional food is prepared at home, and in restaurants. Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja wishing for a prosperous year ahead. They start new account books of the business in the name of God. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on trader's accounts book to bring good fortune in business.

KKR vs LSG

Heading into the clash, only the net run rate separates the two sides on the points table. LSG has won three, lost two, and is fourth on the leaderboard. KKR, meanwhile, is second with three wins and one loss. The two teams have met three times in the previous two seasons.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'. 'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project.

(With inputs from Agencies)