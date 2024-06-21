Naila Grrewal: Nepotism opens doors, but talent an equaliser

Joining Rohit, Jibraan and star kid Pashmina in Ishq Vishk Rebound, Naila says honing her craft is the best way to combat nepotism

Naila Grrewal

Fate works in mysterious ways. Naila Grrewal, like Shahid Kapoor, was a student at Shiamak Davar’s Institute of Performing Arts. Now, she is fronting Ishq Vishk Rebound, 21 years after Kapoor debuted in movies with the original, Ishq Vishk (2003). The actor, who considers Kapoor her inspiration, says, “Shahid’s journey from a background dancer to a leading actor is remarkable. I hope I can emulate the diversity that he showcases. My decision to enrol for the dance institute was driven more by my innate passion for acting and dance,” says the actor.

After doing bit roles in Tamasha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Thappad (2020) during her student days, Grrewal bagged prominent parts in Maamla Legal Hai and Ishq Vishk Rebound. She recalls receiving a call from the film’s casting team in March 2022. “They asked me to tape my audition and send it across. A week later, I got a call saying the makers had liked it and would like to meet me. It was a pinch-me moment,” she grins.

In Nipun Dharmadhikari’s campus romance, she shares screen space with Rohit Saraf, newcomers Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan. With star kid Roshan being a part of the quartet, there is bound to be talk about nepotism. What is Grrewal’s take, considering she has climbed her way up in this industry? “I’m acutely aware of the challenges posed by nepotism. I choose to focus on my craft and the opportunities that come my way. While nepotism may open doors for some, I firmly believe that talent and hard work are the ultimate equalisers. By continually honing my skills, I’m confident that I can carve out my place in the industry.”