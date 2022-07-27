Ishwak Singh: Spending time with them is like a masterclass

As Rocket Boys’ star Ishwak fronts Bas Karo Aunty, actor credits writer-producers Nitesh and Ashwiny for building realistic characters

Ishwak Singh; (right) Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari

Ishwak Singh had a brilliant start to the year with Rocket Boys. Now, the actor has completed the first schedule of Bas Karo Aunty, the screen adaptation of Varun Agarwal’s book, How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-founded a Million Dollar Company. For Singh, the high point is collaborating with filmmakers Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who serve as producers on the project alongside Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. “Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s perspective on presenting a story is completely different. Spending time with them is like a masterclass. It is a learning experience for me,” says the actor, who is joined by Mahima Makwana in the film.

Also Read: Aparshakti, Ishwak to star in spy thriller Berlin

The comedy, helmed by ad filmmaker Abhishek Sinha, revolves around a guy’s journey to becoming an entrepreneur. Nitesh and Nikhil Mehrotra have developed the script. Singh says that few writer-directors understand the art of character building as well as Nitesh does — a quality that is prominent in his directorial ventures, Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019). “It was great to work closely with Nitesh sir. My interactions with him helped me understand the story and its simplicity. I kept [his explanations] in mind throughout the shoot, and things fell in place. The one thing I admire about Nitesh sir and Nikhil’s writing is that it is so close to reality, and [reflects] the times we live in. Bas Karo Aunty is relatable and entertaining, and at the end of the day, has a relevant message.”

Also Read: Ishwak Singh: The industry finally opened its arms to me