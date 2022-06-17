Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish her good luck as she shares first look of Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish her good luck as she shares first look of 'Good Luck Jerry'

Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress wrote on Instagram- "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?"

Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish her good luck as she shares first look of 'Good Luck Jerry'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Janhvi Kapoor


Janhvi Kapoor just dropped two posters of her next release 'Good Luck Jerry' that streams on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 29. The actress wrote on Instagram- "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)





