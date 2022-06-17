Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish her good luck as she shares first look of 'Good Luck Jerry'

The actress wrote on Instagram- "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?"

Janhvi Kapoor just dropped two posters of her next release 'Good Luck Jerry' that streams on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 29. The actress wrote on Instagram- "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?"

The actor had parked herself in Patiala in January last year for Siddharth Sengupta’s directorial venture.

Sharing the news with her Instagram fans, Janhvi penned an emotional note as she announced that the film has wrapped up shooting. The 24-year-old actor said there has been a lot of learning and unlearning during the course of filming, which has helped her evolve. "I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us," she captioned the post, alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Presented by Subaskaran and Rai," Good Luck Jerry" is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

