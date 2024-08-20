From Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath to Akshay Kumar's OMG, let's revisit how Bollywood captured the true essence of Dahi Handi on the big screen over the years

Shammi Kapoor in a song from Bluff Master (L); Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha in OMG

Listen to this article Shammi Kapoor's Bluff Master to Salman Khan's Hello Brother, films with elaborate Dahi Handi scenes x 00:00

Krishna Janmashtami or Janmashtami is almost here and the devotees are already in the festive mood. Over the years, the Indian film industry has taken the celebration to the next level by giving the audience a larger-than-life experience of watching Dahi Handi on the silver screen. Through a variety of films and their songs, filmmakers have encapsulated the emotion behind the festival with a touch of glamour and grandeur. Be it songs or highly dramatic sequences, no stone has been left unturned to show Janmashtami and Dahi Handi in the best possible way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid festive fervour and celebrations, let's revisit how Bollywood captured the true essence of Dahi Handi on the big screen over the years. From Agneepath to OMG, it couldn't get better.

Bluffmaster

Shammi Kapoor's dance requires no introduction. He shook his leg to desi tunes in Bluffmaster. Taking fans by surprise, Shammi also broke a Dahi Handi during the song Govinda Ala Re.

Aankhen

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal's film Aankhen has an important sequence associated with the festival. A character in the film gets inspired to attempt a bank heist after he sees a group of visually impaired people breaking Dahi Handi at a school.

Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan's Vijay in Agneepath was introduced with a Dahi Handi sequence. The actor's presence on the big screen was charismatic. He impressed all with his Dahi Handi-breaking skills.

Oh My God!

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's OMG had a popular Dahi Handi dance song. It featured Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva displaying some killer dance moves, keeping the naughty spirit of the festival intact. The song titled Go Go Govinda is still popular.

Khud-Daar

Khud-Daar's iconic song Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re is a must during Dahi Handi celebrations. Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan, it showed a bunch of men reunited to break the handi or pot.

Vaastav

Mahesh Manjrekar's Vaastav showed how the festival is celebrated in chawls. It captured the essence of Dahi Handi in its best glory. Vaastav starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Hello Brother

Salman Khan broke the Dahi Handi in the popular song, Chandi Ki Daal Par, from Hello Brother. The song and dance sequence also featured Rani Mukerji. The Dahi Handi celebration shown in Hello Brother is still memorable.

Shaitaan

Shaitaan had an important Dahi Handi sequence. Music from the celebration was played in the background while the scene featured an inspector pursuing a suspect during the festival's revelry.