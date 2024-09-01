Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After a decade of setbacks John Abrahams football team NorthEast United wins maiden Durand Cup title

After a decade of setbacks, John Abraham’s football team NorthEast United wins maiden Durand Cup title

Updated on: 01 September,2024 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Netizens are in awe of Bollywood actor John Abraham backing the football team NorthEast United FC despite a decade of setbacks, many took to social media and lauded him

After a decade of setbacks, John Abraham’s football team NorthEast United wins maiden Durand Cup title

John Abraham Pic/X

Listen to this article
After a decade of setbacks, John Abraham’s football team NorthEast United wins maiden Durand Cup title
x
00:00

While John Abraham faced box office failure with his film ‘Vedaa’ which was released on Independence Day, he sprung back up on the professional front, but this time in the sports arena after his football team NorthEast United FC clinched its maiden Durand Cup in a thrilling final against defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. It is their first-ever silverware in Indian football. NorthEast United received a winning prize of Rs 60,00,000 while Rs 30,00,000 was awarded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.


John Abraham speaks about NorthEast United FC’s loss over a decade




The club was founded in 2013 and has been backed by John Abraham since then. It represents the 8 states of North East India, consisting of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram. John’s wife Priya Runchal is the chairperson of the club. In an earlier interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, John spoke about the state of football in India and shared, “Bureaucracy has destroyed Indian football. But every year I face a huge loss. I am an individual owner and all the other teams are owned by multi-billion dollar corporates. So it is very difficult for me to compete. I want to present my football team with a lot of pride. I feel bad and nearly cry when we keep losing. I love this football team and I’ve created it from scratch. I hope the government backs me.”

Netizens react as John Abraham’s football team scripts history

Netizens are in awe of John Abraham backing the team despite a decade of setbacks. Many took to social media and lauded the actor for standing by them throughout. Check out the reactions below. 

John Abraham’s acting front 

John Abraham was recently seen in the intense action-thriller 'Vedaa', which also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

john abraham northeast united fc football Celebrity Life Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK