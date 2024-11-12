Juhi Chawla Birthday 2024: The actress once through her Instagram post revealed that a popular Bollywood actor had proposed to her when he was just 6 years old

Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla, who is celebrating her birthday on November 13, has collaborated with Aamir Khan in many memorable films. Earlier, on Aamir's nephew Imran Khan's birthday, she chose to wish him with a fun throwback. She revealed that baby Imran had proposed to the actress when he was just 6 years old.

Juhi took to Instagram to post the memory and wrote, “Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein ..!Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran.”

The actress, who has been working in the film industry for over 30 years, has delivered memorable films. From romantic to drama, comedy, and even thrillers, she knows how to impress her audience. Juhi was last seen in 'Hush Hush'. The series was one of the most talked-about shows, courtesy of Juhi's incredible performance. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video. Despite being an ensemble cast series, Juhi's performance was lauded and appreciated as it stood out.

Apart from her projects, she is also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan. She was recently named the richest Indian actress. As per the Hurun Rich List of 2024, her wealth is only second to that of her friend and business partner Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to the richest Indian actors.

Latest news about Imran Khan

On the other hand, Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.' The film was a critical and commercial success. After giving several fantastic performances, Imran abruptly quit acting. This announcement stunned all of his followers around the country. But now the actor is looking to make a comeback.

A year ago the actor expressed interest in making a comeback after several people on social media requested him to return. While the actor has spoken about his interest in returning to the movie scene, it is yet to translate into a project. The actor is currently active on social media and also attends interviews and other panel discussions where he often speaks about his journey in the film industry and also about mental health. The latest reports suggest that the actor plans on making a comeback with a project backed by his uncle Aamir Khan's film.